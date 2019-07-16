Lies help clarify the truth in ‘The Farewell’

× Expand The Farewell

Genres provide audiences with a comforting expectation of tone and narrative. Hollywood perpetuates these assumptions by churning out cookie-cutter content meant to appease filmgoers who’ve only known unadventurous theatrical experiences. What’s more, our collective standards suffer over time if these reductive trends aren’t actively checked.

Lulu Wang’s The Farewell, a passion project based on her own life experiences, stands out against the backdrop of this particularly insufferable blockbuster season because it serves as one of these checks. It follows a struggling artist named Billi (Awkwafina) who travels back to China when her dynamic grandmother Nai Nai (Zhao Shuzhen) is stricken with late stage lung cancer. Believing that such news would hasten the dire prognosis, Billi’s extended family decides to keep the diagnosis a secret from Nai Nai so that they can say their goodbyes under the auspices of an elaborate fake wedding.

Melding comedy and melodrama to explore how aspects of familial identity are complicated in times of crisis, the film brilliantly challenges mainstream cinema’s myriad preconceptions about immigrant experiences.

“I first started pitching the film in 2015, and really wanted to do this story authentically by casting people who are the way they are in real life,” Wang explains during a sit down with CityBeat. “They are Chinese-American. Some have accents and don’t speak English, so we’d need subtitles. Nobody wanted to make that film.”

Instead of capitulating, Wang held fast: “I decided to wait until the right situation came along where I could make the movie my way. Saying no to opportunities like that was the biggest challenge.” In 2017, producers from National Public Radio’s This American Life approached her about turning the story into an episode. Wang finally felt like she had the momentum to move forward.

“Doing the show allowed me to create a full story with mood and tone. It wasn’t just a pitch anymore.”

The Farewell premiered to great acclaim at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival with many critics praising how sensitively Wang handles themes of identity and cultural alienation. But the film is an equally intimate exploration of failure, specifically as it relates to the pressures placed upon immigrant children, and more specifically their need to show a return on investment for their parents’ struggles. Billi comes to embody this tension within the generational hierarchy of her family.

“For her to have to go back and face her dying grandmother with nothing to show for it was a really poignant part of the story for me,” Wang explains. “Having the courage to let yourself fail is so important to an artist. But as immigrant children, we have all this pressure to succeed.”

Awkwafina delivers a performance worthy of Wang’s ambitious subtext. Caught between the desire for emotional closure (a very western construct) and a rigid loyalty to familial tradition, Billi’s physical mannerisms begin to reflect her internal struggle. Speaking about the film’s lead performance, Wang says, “I often found myself wanting to correct her hunched body posture so she should sit up straight. But then I realized that it was her interpretation of the character because she feels so small in China.”

That freedom to improvise was crucial to both actor and director.

“We talked a lot about how she should bring as much of herself to this character. It gave her a lot of freedom to figure out who this character was as opposed to playing a version of me.”

Still, The Farewell (opening Friday, July 19) is so moving precisely because Wang manages to capture the prickly gray areas of her perspective on classic themes, or as she puts it, “the close proximity between grief and humor.”

Entertaining and socially relevant, Wang’s film never panders to a perceived audience that might not connect with the material. Her endgame has always been about inclusivity.

“I want to tell stories that show how we can be more graceful as human beings, without judgment,” Wang says. “It’s also about representation and allowing people to tell their own stories, those who make up the melting pot of this country. Doing that gives me hope.”