Lonely are the brave in ‘Lean on Pete’

Since its inception, America—both as a democracy and a mythical dream—has represented the riskiest of propositions. Its promise goes something like this: Work hard and opportunity will present itself. Other variations (“pull yourself up by your bootstraps”) ignore the social, racial and economic injustices that have long plagued our country. But who needs nuance and complexity when we can reach out and take what we want?

Of course, this is the rationale of the privileged, the wealthy and the connected. Most people grapple with an altogether more complicated version of reality that can easily make one numb to circumstance. Suspicious, exhausted and disappointed, adults tend to settle into their misery.

Being young and vulnerable, children don’t have that luxury. Some of the best films (William A. Wellman’s Wild Boys of the Road and Brad Bird’s The Iron Giant, for example) explore this special combination of resilience and desperation, locating the pitfalls of American idealism through the eyes of young people, and in turn reveal layers of deep humanity pushed to society’s borders.

Andrew Haigh’s brilliant drama Lean on Pete is also such a film. Based on Willy Vlautin’s novel, it follows Charley (Charlie Plummer), a lonely, good-natured teenager living in rural Oregon who’s often left alone by his overworked boozehound father, Ray (Travis Fimmel). One day, while jogging through town he meets Del (Steve Buscemi), a gruff local horse trainer in desperate need of an assistant. Charley instantly becomes enamored with the racetrack lifestyle, and in particular the quarter horse that bears the film’s name.

Once isolated and adrift, Charley now feels at home within the structure of backside living. Del notices his new protégé isn’t “afraid of a hard day’s work,” but almost immediately misunderstands why. While the money Charley makes might help Ray pay for groceries and keep him busy in the process, it’s the awakening of his spirit that drives such selfless dedication. The horse becomes not only a friend and symbol to Charley, but also an evocation of long-term emotional investment, the harbinger of any worthwhile job.

Which makes the various tonal shifts that occur midway through all the more heartbreaking. After finally settling into a good rhythm with Del, Charley experiences the sting of familial loss and cold hard capitalism at work. Refusing to go quietly into the night, he decides to travel cross-country with Lean on Pete and toward an unlikely salvation.

The rambling odyssey that transpires evokes Steinbeck’s nuanced portraits of broke Americana. Haigh patiently tracks Charley’s movements through multiple conundrums, both moral and philosophical and each of which revolve around the relentless pursuit of home. If the film’s first hour leans on the dusty humanism of great Westerns like Sam Peckinpah’s Junior Bonner, the second half is defined by the road film’s roving immediacy and uncertainty.

Haigh avoids the sentimental traps of most animal weepies by refusing to turn Lean on Pete into a crutch despite the subtext his name might suggest. No, the horse becomes one of many striking influences on Charley’s “memory palace” (to steal a term from the television show Hannibal) that builds over time with other, equally impressionable experiences.

Plummer’s incredibly brave performance, guided by Haigh’s delicate direction and Magnus Nordenhof Jønck’s windswept cinematography, anchors Lean on Pete throughout multiple emotional swells. The young actor imbues Charley with fortitude and kindness, which goes against most representations of millennial angst.

But then again, Lean on Pete (opening Friday, April 20, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas and Angelika Film Center—Carmel Mountain) bucks convention at every turn. In quietly respecting the grueling decisions that affect one economically distressed kid every waking moment, the film stubbornly reminds us why no matter how hard things get, the American gamble will always be one worth taking.