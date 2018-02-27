Making Oscar predictions is a masochistic exercise

× Expand The Shape of Water

I give the Oscars a lot of grief. As a barometer of cinematic value, they tend to reward mediocrity rather than audaciousness. But each year I can’t help but spend a lot of energy prognosticating. Why? At its best, the Academy Awards can function as a gateway for young cinephiles to discover new films and talent they might not otherwise. With that sense of curiosity in mind, here are my thoughts on four major categories that I feel offer that chance for discovery, with further predictions to follow. The 2018 Academy Awards air on Sunday, March 4.

Best Actress: Frances McDormand is a force of nature as the angry and aggrieved mother in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. With every curse word and death stare she challenges the masculine status quo by calling out its blatant hypocrisy. Saoirse Ronan’s inspired turn in Lady Bird foreshadows many awards worthy performances to come, but this is not her year. Margot Robbie’s warped incarnation of disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding is fittingly grotesque, but probably not a harbinger for the squeamish (read: older) Academy members. The category’s dark horse is Sally Hawkins, who infused The Shape of Water with an angelic silent film star quality and heart wrenching sense of longing.

Will Win: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Should Win: Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Best Actor: An absolutely stacked category aside from the stodgy performance that will inevitably win (I’m talking about grousing sourpuss Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill). The other contenders are aces: Daniel Day-Lewis’ supposed final performance in Phantom Thread is a master class in passive aggressive fussiness; Timothée Chalamet’s heartbreaking vulnerability fuels Call Me by Your Name; Denzel Washington’s gonzo activist lawyer is the antisocial justice hero we need in Roman J. Israel, Esq.; and Daniel Kaluuya gives Jordan Peele’s Get Out its desperate, nuanced soul.

Will Win: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Should Win: Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Best Director: For the first time in years, every nominee deserves inclusion. Paul Thomas Anderson’s surprise nomination will be deemed victory enough for this brilliantly devious couture two-hander. Greta Gerwig’s momentum for Lady Bird has slightly stalled, having not won any of the major awards leading up to the Oscars. Jordan Peele could eke out a surprise win if there’s an increased ground swell of support for Get Out, but that’s doubtful. Christopher Nolan’s incredible orchestration of three different storylines in Dunkirk might be the most monumental achievement in the category, but my money is on Guillermo del Toro for The Shape of Water, the safest pick that checks multiple boxes for the nostalgic Academy voter yearning for the glory days of classic Hollywood.

Will Win: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Should Win: Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Best Picture: In a perfect world, Phantom Thread would be a no-brainer, but this is not a perfect world and innately tedious period movies like Darkest Hour probably have a better chance of winning the big prize. Of the other nominees, Lady Bird, Get Out, Call Me by Your Name and The Post all feel like middle-tier contenders. At this stage it looks like a three-way race between The Shape of Water, Dunkirk and Three Billboards… Considering the terrible state of the world, it’s looking like people might be game for the fantasy romance rather than the dense non-linear wartime thriller or the social issue sledgehammer.

Will Win: The Shape of Water

Should Win: Phantom Thread

More predictions:

Best Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards…

Best Supporting Actress: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Best Cinematography: The Shape of Water

Best Adapted Screenplay: Call Me by Your Name

Best Original Screenplay: Get Out

Best Animated Feature: Coco

Best Costume Design: Phantom Thread

Best Documentary Feature: Last Men in Aleppo

Best Film Editing: The Shape of Water

Best Foreign Language Film: Loveless

Makeup and Hairstyling: Darkest Hour

Original Score: The Shape of Water

Original Song: “Mighty River,” Mudbound

Production Design: Blade Runner 2049

Sound Editing: Dunkirk

Sound Mixing: The Shape of Water

Visual Effects: War for the Planet of the Apes