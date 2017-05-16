Mankind gets served in ‘Alien: Covenant’

× Expand Photo Credit: Mark Rogers ALIEN: COVENANT Alien: Covenant

If love and faith are weaknesses in the Alien franchise, they have remained essential factors differentiating human from monster. Alien: Covenant, however, offers an altogether bleaker view of things. Set ten years after the events of 2012’s Prometheus, Ridley Scott’s latest installment graphically reveals the pointlessness of having such emotions. Lives full of promise and hope are snuffed out with nasty glee. Characters must watch as their significant others are burned alive and ripped apart. What does it all mean? In space, no one can hear you grieve.

The film’s obsession with brutality originates during a mesmerizing verbal dance between biotech CEO Peter Weyland (Guy Pearce) and his prized synthetic android David (Michael Fassbender). Topics of their conversation include paternal responsibility, the origin of species, Wagner and creation itself. Taking place in an expansive white room overlooking a mountain lake, this opening scene establishes key power hierarchies between man and machine that will be violently subverted throughout.

Flash forward to the massive space vessel Covenant, whose crew lies dormant under the protection of Walter (Fassbender), Weyland-Yutani Corp’s latest iteration of the service android. Their seven-year colonizing voyage to an outlying planet is suddenly interrupted when solar flares maim the ship’s recharging sail. This “random localized event” chars noble Captain Branson (James Franco), leaving pious first mate Oram (Billy Crudup) in charge.

Of course natural disaster brings about an increased chance for human error, and the new leadership does their best to unwittingly ensure self-destruction. When Covenant picks up an errant coded transmission emanating from an Earth-like planet, Oram decides to change course despite the objections of terraforming expert Daniels (Katherine Waterston). “We have a responsibility to investigate,” he arrogantly says, exhibiting the same hubris of his cinematic predecessors.

Perceived as moral fortitude by Oram, this decision embodies the delusions of Manifest Destiny multiple centuries after Lewis and Clark’s exploration of America gave birth to the term. Instead of salvation, the Covenant crew finds nothing but horror and one familiar face. Going into any more detail would potentially spoil key plot points.

Previous Alien films adopted a very specific and unique stylistic identity, from Scott’s pure horror original to the grandiose haunted house theatrics of Prometheus. However, Alien: Covenant tries its hand at multiple different moods, visual styles and dramatic tones. When the swift and lethal “neomorph” alien finally protrudes from a character’s back, the scene devolves into gut-churning grindhouse examination of bad timing and indecision. Later, Daniels turns into the second coming of Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley, attaching herself to the exterior of a flying ship in the film’s single full-blown action sequence.

The aesthetic hodgepodge matches Alien: Covenant’s interest in cross-pollination, experimentation and philosophical grandstanding. There’s also a strange obsession with musical expression and quoting (or misquoting) literature from Shelley to Byron, most notably on display when David and Walter share an intimate flute lesson that borders on erotica.

In the process, Scott firmly establishes two very different experiential realities that are consistently at odds. The first concerns artificial intelligence and their organic evolution, the other mankind’s final descent into irrelevance. Caught scurrying in the middle are the aliens themselves, a byproduct of both sides searching for the ultimate answers to life’s eternal questions.

Meticulously made and visually gorgeous, Alien: Covenant nevertheless frustrates and confounds, often diminishing character complexity for faux-intellectualism. Waterston’s talents are mostly wasted, as she never receives enough screen time to make Daniels a full-fledged feminist badass. Crudup’s relentless piety is too obvious an Achilles heel. Scott feels more comfortable giving Fassbender the reins, and his dual performance takes precedent over all comers.

Which might explain Alien: Covenant’s evil spirit. If humans have wasted so many opportunities trying to make life better, then maybe it’s time for a permanent reshuffling of the food chain. One particularly vindictive voice in the film agrees: “They don’t deserve to start again.”