Masterful 'Daughters of the Dust' gets essential re-release

× Expand Daughters of the Dust

In Julie Dash’s riveting 1991 film Daughters of the Dust, matriarch Nana Peazant (Cora Lee Day) tells a younger family member, “It’s up to the living to keep in touch with the dead.” Her words have an otherworldly quality, and they could also apply to the traditions, memories, recipes, nicknames and superstitions passed down during the family’s half-century spent living at Ibo Landing, one of the many Sea Islands off the coast of Georgia.

The year is 1902 and major transition looms for the Peazant clan. Multiple family members who’ve tasted the fruits of civilization have returned home to help their relatives permanently migrate north to the mainland. Dash explores the ripples created by such a seismic shift that will inevitably impact the family identity still deeply rooted in Gullah culture. Interpersonal relationships are made more complicated by differing priorities, belief systems and perspectives on the future.

Daughters of the Dust breathlessly traverses the island’s physical terrain while also being spellbound by the character’s powerful monologues. Very often the entire film feels like one long montage where past and present images fuse together with every spoken word. The lingering traumas of slavery are still very much apparent. Yet Dash brilliantly captures a sense of resilience that has been passed down between generations through the “scarps of memories” they so often share.

Dash’s seminal drama is that rare ensemble piece truly focused on the collective, how individuals complicate and contradict notions of community. Certain furious moments feel swept up by the wind and tide, constantly in motion, possessed by ghosts of the past and some that have yet to be born. It’s a luminous and daring family portrait that, to quote one of the many narrators, “catches a glimpse of the eternal.”

A newly restored version of Daughters of the Dust will be released on Friday, Feb. 10 at Digital Gym Cinema.

Opening

A United Kingdom: Prince Seretse Khama (David Oyelowo) of Botswana causes an international stir when he marries a white woman (Rosamund Pike) from London in the late 1940s.

Daughters of the Dust: Julie Dash’s 1991 drama looks at the hallucinatory moment of transition for an African American family still haunted by the ghosts of slavery while living on an island off the coast of Georgia.

I Am Not Your Negro: This essay film uses the writings of author James Baldwin to connect black experiences of inequality and racial injustice across the 20th century to the present day.

John Wick: Chapter 2: Keanu Reeves returns as the vengeful hitman who must defend himself after realizing a large bounty has been put on his head.

Oscar Nominated Short Films: The nominees for Best Animated Short and Best Live Action Short feature dynamic films from around the world. Opens Friday, Feb. 10 at the Ken Cinema.

Fifty Shades Darker: The steamy sequel to Fifty Shades of Grey finds Christina (Jamie Dornan) wrestling with his inner demons while Anastasia (Dakota Johnson) must confront the wrath of the women who came before her.

San Diego Jewish Film Festival: The longest running film festival in San Diego returns for its 27th edition celebrating Jewish culture and heritage through cinema. Opens Wednesday, Feb. 8 and screens through Sunday, Feb. 18 at various throughout San Diego. For more information visit sdcjc.org/sdjff/.

The LEGO Batman Movie: The comedic masterminds behind The LEGO Movie give the Batman universe a fresh coat of paint.

One Time Only

Breakfast at Tiffany’s: Audrey Hepburn plays a young socialite who becomes interested in a new man that has just moved into her apartment building. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday – Sunday, Feb. 10-12, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Pretty Woman: Julia Roberts’ breakout role as a prostitute with a heart of gold made this Gary Marshall comedy an instant hit. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.