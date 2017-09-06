Middling ‘Crown Heights’ further proves Lakeith Stanfield’s talent

× Expand Crown Heights

Lakeith Stanfield tells unspoken stories with his eyes. Ever since debuting as a traumatized foster kid in Destin Daniel Cretton’s Short Term 12, the young actor has inhabited a variety of different roles whose communicative power relies almost solely on the act of peering back at the audience. Look at Stanfield’s laser-like stare as Snoop Dogg in Straight Outta Compton, or his defiant and resolute U.S. soldier in War Machine who challenges Brad Pitt’s megalomaniac general on America’s broken foreign policy. Then there’s the iconic scene in Jordan Peele’s Get Out, where Stanfield’s frozen kidnap victim briefly sheds his white captor’s spell to experience a moment of terrifying realization.

There are no such showstoppers for Stanfield in Crown Heights, a middling biopic about a wrongly accused Brooklyn resident that spent over 20 years in prison for murder. Nonetheless, the actor infuses Haitian-born Colin Warner’s true story with a simmering immediacy that feels at odds with director Matt Ruskin’s banal approach to history and social justice. It doesn’t help that the film is a clumsy ensemble piece, skipping between Warner’s prolonged stages of confinement and suffering with the noble efforts of his friend Carl King (former NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha) who spends years trying to reverse the sentence. While both lead performances are sterling, neither is given enough time to fully develop.

The “innocent man” subgenre of prison films doesn’t allow for much deviation in terms of trajectory. Crown Heights begins in 1980, a year in which New York City was experiencing a brutal crime wave that left politicians and police in desperate need of convictions. After a young man is murdered on the streets of Brooklyn, Colin finds himself arrested after numerous witnesses lie to corrupt detectives, both itching to pin the murder on any person of color.

×

With its indifferent judges and incompetent court-appointed attorneys, the American legal system affords Colin little hope of appeal. Justice becomes an elusive and foreign idea, and Crown Heights seeks to reclaim it for Colin by fixating on the actions of those people like Carl who sacrifice much in order to help. As an investigative procedural, the film is quite tedious. Not even Asomugha’s magnetism can save repetitive scenes where lawyers interview eyewitnesses and legal jargon is casually thrown around.

What potentially distinguishes Ruskin’s film from its brethren is the issue of race. But even that important factor is sloppily handled, most notably during Colin’s early days in prison where he interacts with a gang of fellow inmates from the West Indies. These moments reveal Crown Heights’ inability to directly confront the correlation between systemic abuse of power and black trauma. It barely has time to establish white intimidation as the status quo, a motif that grows increasingly dopey as the film progresses.

Luckily, Ruskin is smart enough to hold back the sentimental swells of music and fix the camera on Stanfield’s eyes, which come to express a swath of emotions ranging from vulnerability to rage. Cloaked behind a thick beard and glasses, Asomugha is most certainly his equal exhibiting silent strength. The two actors make Crown Heights watchable even as it careens toward movie-of-the-week status.

Complex topics such as Black militancy (Marcus Garvey is referenced and then forgotten), institutional racism and familial discord are all eventually brushed aside in favor of more conventional narrative tropes. Crown Heights, which opens Friday, Sept. 8, only seems interested in grazing the thinly veiled surface of this true story. When Carl triumphantly proclaims to Colin “that the truth is going to come out,” the statement is supposed to be rousing. Instead, it carries a sting of irony since Crown Heights always feels closer to a contrived melodrama than a piercing study of racial profiling.