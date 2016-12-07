'Miss Sloane' puts Jessica Chastain on a necessary warpath

With every newly filled Cabinet position, President-elect Trump further proves he has no intention of fulfilling his promise of "draining the D.C swamp." Big surprise. For those disgruntled voters on both sides of the aisle already sharpening their pitchforks in anger, the new political thriller Miss Sloane might feel like a therapeutic respite of rage. It's a brazenly pulpy and vengeful look at K Street combat that lobs a grenade directly under the rotten foundation of status quo governance.

Jessica Chastain stars as the all-knowing power broker who leaves her cushy job at a right wing firm to help pass a formidable lefty gun-control bill in the Senate that would require universal background checks on firearm purchases. Her Sloane dominates every scene with razor-edged soliloquies and an even sharper stare, taking on a host of weak politicians and corrupt lobbyists looking to discredit her reputation.

Written by first-time scribe Jonathan Perera, the film's drama hinges on shady wordplay between characters. Chastain has a grand old time barking orders, orchestrating reveals and buttering up her competition for a grand finale. Sloane's warpath feels entirely necessary considering the cynicism and manipulation that defines D.C.'s skewed perspective bubble.

Director John Madden (Shakespeare in Love) smartly stays out of Chastain's way, fixing the camera on her character's shark-like movements. Great actors such as Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, Michael Stuhlbarg and John Lithgow do their best from the sidelines, but this isn't their picture to steal.

Miss Sloane, opening Friday, Dec. 9 in wide release, specializes in a form of tradecraft that subversively challenges the white-male dominated bully pulpit, detonating the cronyism of old with a sick smile. One can only hope that such pure revenge fantasy will one day become the harsh reality for those fear mongers who think the American people will continue to do nothing in the face of gross misconduct.

Opening

Camino A La Paz: An unemployed twenty-something who’s just started a car service drives an elderly man across the country and the journey changes his life forever. Opens Friday, Dec. 9, and screens through Friday, Dec. 16, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Christine: Antonio Campos’ oddly compelling biopic of infamous Florida reporter Christine Chubbuck gets a rerelease. Opens Friday, Dec. 9, and screens through Thursday, Dec. 15, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Coming Through the Rye: A young man attending boarding school attempts to adapt his favorite novel – J.D. Salinger’s Catcher in the Rye – into a play. But an unsettling incident drives him to seek out the author himself for guidance. Opens Friday, Dec. 9, and screens through Thursday, Dec. 15, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Office Christmas Party: Things go terribly (and hilariously) awry during a holiday soirée at a corporate office. Stars T.J. Miller, Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman, and Kate McKinnon.

The Eyes of My Mother: In this horror film from Spain, a young girl’s fascination with death becomes even deeper after trauma rips her idyllic family apart. Opens Friday, Dec. 9, and screens through Thursday, Dec. 15, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Things to Come: Thoughtful and wise, this drama stars Isabelle Huppert as a longtime teacher whose husband of decades suddenly leaves her for a younger woman. Opens Friday, Dec. 9, at the Ken Cinema.

One Time Only

Elf: A man (Will Ferrell) raised as an elf in the North Pole decides to visit New York City and find his birth parents. Screens at 8 p.m. Wed., Dec. 7, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

The Princess Bride: Classic fairytale lore comes to life in the story of a prince who must save a princess from ogres, giants, and height-deprived villains. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Edward Scissorhands: In Tim Burton’s classic, Johnny Depp plays a kind young outcast with scissors for hands, who is brought into a small town community after years of living in isolation. Screens at 11:55 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and 11 a.m. Dec. 11, at the Ken Cinema.

The Devil Rides Out: Aristocrats arrive at a posh party only to realize it is being run by a satanic cult. Screens at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

It’s a Wonderful Life: Jimmy Stewart stars as a depressed businessman who is visited by a Christmas angel who shows him what life would have been like had he never existed. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Arclight Cinemas La Jolla.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation: The Griswold family’s attempt at a quiet Christmas vacation goes terribly wrong. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.