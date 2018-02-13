Nasty ‘Double Lover’ splits love in two

× Expand Double Lover

More often than not, when twins show up in a film, it means mischief or terror will follow. Maybe’s it’s because two people who look exactly alike can be completely different beasts emotionally, and that fact is an inherently creepy proposition to reconcile. David Cronenberg’s Dead Ringers, starring Jeremy Irons as identical gynecologist brothers took this notion to the extreme, depicting the dual slow motion breakdown of demented sibling soul mates obsessed with controlling and contorting the human body.

Double Lover is far less ambitious, but director François Ozon has some nasty fun riffing on the narrative misdirection created by warring doppelgangers. This salacious thriller finds the great French actor Jérémie Renier in the dual role of estranged twin psychologists who are unknowingly sexually entangled with the same tormented patient. It’s a love triangle that becomes split in two.

Chloé (Marine Vacth) first visits Paul Meyer (Renier) hoping to cure her crippling stomach pains that have mystified doctors for years. He’s the silent listener type and she’s a broken damsel, so naturally the two fall in love. Ozon leaves most of the emotional foreplay off screen, dancing around the particulars of their relationship except to fixate on the occasional session of hot sex.

But it’s not all sunshine and rainbows—after moving in together, Chloé thinks she spots Paul across town with another woman. Further investigation reveals the man to be Louis Delord (Renier), Paul’s twin brother who’s also a head shrink albeit with far more aggressively sensual methods. Intoxicated by the danger of her new predicament and equally attracted to both men, Chloé’s contradictory desires overcome all rational thought.

Double Lover makes sibling rivalry an unconsciously organic struggle for supremacy. It’s a film that at one moment waxes poetically about an in utero battle between fetuses, and the next discusses absorption in relation to cannibal twins. Renier’s suave Louis is the mouthpiece that communicates these ideas to his perturbed lover, who often can’t seem to tell herself from her own reflection.

In the grand canon of seedy cinematic charades, Double Lover doesn’t quite reach Brian De Palma-level mind-fuck. That is aside from one twisted ménage à trois where bodies bend and morph against the laws of nature. A modern art exhibit where Chloé spends her days working as an attendant is also decidedly grotesque. Inside the pristine hallways she’s literally surrounded by suspended fleshy masses posing as modern art.

Otherwise, Ozon never fully lets his disturbed scenario loose. However repressed, these characters cling to their inhibitions even when the film’s dream logic screams for them to abandon ship. Sure, there’s plenty of pulse-pounding moments (as well as pounding of the sexual nature) and the occasional narrative switcheroo, but Double Lover seems quite content to remain a low-level nightmare with minimal stakes. Much of the film’s striking production design and color schemes seem ripped from Pedro Almodóvar’s swatch collection, while the editing scheme lacks the kinetic unpredictability one would normally associate with the genre.

One could argue there’s never been a film more predicated on the creation (and abstraction) of twin characters. Duality is bred into every fiber of Double Lover (opening Friday, Feb. 16 at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park), almost to the point where only the act of achieving balance matters to these characters, whether it’s through rough sex, psychiatric confessions or confronting past traumas. One character calls the “stomach a second brain” referring to following one’s gut instinct, which can be deadly for these characters as they descend into the space between perception and reality.

Ultimately, Double Lover’s lava lamp surrealism is enjoyably hollow (one blinking crotch shot is hard to forget). One could imagine a midnight movie audience finding plenty of dirty comfort in its warped sensibilities and gratuitous image stacking. After all, there’s something to be said for a film that conflates a good man’s loving glance with the wolf-like gaze of his cocky fuckboy twin. In this world, one couldn’t exist without the other.