Nature’s sonic pulse reverberates through ‘Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda’

Inspired by the audible density of nature, Japanese composer and activist Ryuichi Sakamoto blends ambient sounds with his own avant-garde orchestrations. His deeply entrancing music has added sonic layers to art films and genre pieces alike, from Brian De Palma’s Femme Fatale to Bernardo Bertolucci’s The Last Emperor, for which Sakamoto won an Academy Award.

In the lovely new documentary Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda, director Stephen Nomura Schible juxtaposes Sakamoto’s dynamically experimental music with the quiet grace of his process, which often involves recording an archive of organic sounds in various remote locations.

In the opening scene, Sakamoto examines a working piano that survived the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami, trying to rediscover what he refers to as its “pulse.” Coda remains determined to listen and watch as he conducts similar tests on various instruments. Rarely does an artist profile so thoroughly embrace the style of the artist it’s profiling.

Schible’s approach displays a welcome tenderness, but never turns sentimental. The striking tonal balance can best be seen in the interviews where Sakamoto discusses his sudden throat cancer diagnosis in 2014, around the time he agreed to score Alejandro González Iñárritu’s The Revenant.

Formally, Coda doesn’t resemble other documentaries of its ilk. There are carefully planned zoom shots that help immerse the viewer in Sakamoto’s hypnotic recording exercises. Maybe these wonderful bursts of style are in some ways an ode to Russian master Andrei Tarkovsky, who Sakamoto admits influenced his work greatly.

Archival footage, both from Sakamoto’s early performances and curated film clips, reveal him to be an artist who embraces the world’s soundtrack on its own terms. Coda (opening Friday, Aug. 10 at Angelika Carmel Mountain and the Digital Gym Cinema) illuminates the nuances of his career-defining perspective in subtle ways. Like Sakamoto himself, it seems fascinated by the idea of “perpetual sound,” and perpetual creativity.

