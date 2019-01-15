Nicole Kidman suffers her way though ‘Destroyer’

× Expand Annapurna Pictures Destroyer Destroyer

By the looks of Detective Bell (Nicole Kidman), whose hollowed out eyes and jaundiced skin indicate years of alcoholism and regret, playing “cops and robbers,” as one character puts it, has taken quite the toll on her body. Destroyer convincingly suggests that the woman’s soul isn’t in too good of shape either.

One of the first images in Karyn Kusama’s hardnosed crime drama holds tight on Kidman’s zombie-like orbs staring intensely back at the camera. A career homicide detective who’s also spent considerable time undercover for the Los Angeles Sherriff’s Department, Bell has seen a lot over the years.

Initially, her traumatic origins remain shrouded in the hazy details of a mysterious bank robbery case that went badly 15 years ago. While investigating the possible reemergence of a sadistic criminal named Silas (Toby Kebbell), Bell’s memories of time spent undercover with an F.B.I. agent (Sebastian Stan) begin flooding her subconscious.

Employing stiff camera moves and foreboding music cues, Kusama surrounds her humorless lead with an equally serious aesthetic canvas. For the first hour of Destroyer, this oppressive style succeeds in complicating Kidman’s grouchily lobotomized performance.

But the revenge narrative becomes too convoluted after Bell finally encounters her nemesis during a brazen heist sequence. The effective scene begins with the film’s greatest line (“This is a fucking gunfight”), but ends far too quickly to make a lasting impact.

As Destroyer (which opens Friday, Jan. 18) tries to humanize Bell’s plight, it conversely becomes more false, culminating with an ending so dire and obvious that one tends to forget it’s a Memento-sized rip off of better material.

Kidman goes all in on a grief-stricken, morally compromised cop character trying to make things right with her rebellious teenage daughter. While their parallel trajectories become cautionary tales about the consequences of emotional manipulation, Destroyer frames the duality through its own contrived engineering of redemption.

