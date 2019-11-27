No Tragedy Here

× Expand Photo courtesy San Diego Theatres Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith are bringing their “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Roadshow” to the Balboa Theatre.

When Jason Mewes brings his costar Kevin Smith to the Balboa Theatre on Wednesday, December 4 for the “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Roadshow,” he hopes for one thing—to be entertaining.

“We’re going to give them stories, a Q&A, and it really depends on how much time the venues give us,” Mewes says. “I’m hoping fans can expect entertainment, though. That’s what I hope I can give.”

The “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Roadshow” has been entertaining—and, at times, touching—to them. Mewes is moved by the stories his fans tell him.

“A girl came up to me last night and said she and her friend had a relationship like Jay and Bob had,” Mewes says. “Her friend passed away two years ago, but she bought a ticket for her friend.

“Another fan was telling me how, when he was 12, he was in the foster system. He thought he was a weird-looking kid, and nobody would adopt him. A guy chose him, and it was really awkward. They had nothing to talk about. He was 12 and the guy was 30. The guy suggested they watch ‘Clerks.’ The second time, they watched ‘Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.’”

The man ended up adopting the boy, thanks to their mutual love of the Jay and Silent Bob movies. Mewes admits Smith cried when he heard the story. Other fans are inspired by Mewes’ efforts to get sober and Smith’s weight-loss journey.

“That type of stuff is really awesome and what, I feel, touches my heart,” Mewes says. “I can’t believe these movies reach so many different people in different ways.”

Mewes and Smith are considered cinema icons, Mewes being the potty-mouthed half of the two. They first debuted in Smith’s 1994 indie film, “Clerks,” a black-and-white buddy film co-produced by Smith. He reprised his role in “Mallrats,” “Chasing Amy,” “Dogma,” “Zack and Miri Make a Porno” and “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.”

The Balboa Theatre appearance is in support of “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot,” a film that tells a story about the two characters trying to stop the reboot of “Bluntman and Chronic” from getting made.

It’s the award-winning podcast, “Jay & Silent Bob Get Old,” where Mewes shines. For over eight years, they have completed more than 235 episodes.

Outside of his work with Smith, Mewes has appeared in films and uses his Facebook page (@JayMewes) to live-stream himself playing sponsored video games like “Fortnite” a few times a week.

Mewes is also obsessed with Lego, which he showcases on Twitch, a life-streaming platform for gamers.

“I thought nobody would want to watch me build Lego,” he says. “But I did it three or four times and I get about 100 people watching me. I chat with them.”

He and his wife are cleaning his “man cave” and he’s selling Lego he’s not necessarily attached to. Mewes is going to donate the money to charity, although he’s not sure which one.

“Me and my wife have to discuss that,” Mewes says. “We love animals, but my mom passed away from AIDS. We have a 4 1/2-year-old now. There are so many to give money to. It’s a tough decision.”

On the opposite end, his favorite Lego is from “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”—the apocalyptic Statue of Liberty. Modular builds and Ninjago City are fun, too.

“I have a restaurant and a bank,” Mewes says. “When you build them, they attach to each other. I have the whole block and it goes in a big rectangle on tables. They look cool. One has this little working ATM. You pull the lever and Lego money comes out of the ATM.”

Fans can expect to see more of Mewes and Smith soon.

“Kevin is determined to make ‘Clerks 3,’” he says. “Nothing is set in stone. We have a good story to tell.”

“Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Roadshow” with Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 4

Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Avenue, Gaslamp District

Tickets start at $37

sandiegotheatres.org