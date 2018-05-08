On the fast track with ‘Racer and the Jailbird’

× Expand Racer and the Jailbird

If I could ask any of cinema’s fictional gangsters why they do what they do, I like to think most might answer simply: the adrenaline. Power, influence and money are surely part and parcel with the classic hoodlum existence, but it’s flirting with death that keeps a thug’s life interesting. Many crime films examine the cost of embracing such a destructive arc, but Michaël R. Roskam’s surprisingly moving Racer and the Jailbird confronts the flipside scenario: what happens when the rush of robbing banks pales in comparison to the allure of everyday romance.

For a film with such an impersonal title, Racer and the Jailbird is an unabashedly personal work, pushing aside conventional genre tropes to focus on themes of intimacy and disappointment. Chapters are titled after the character’s doting nicknames—the kinetic first half is devoted to Gigi (Matthias Schoenaerts), the suave leader of a close-knit robbery crew with Flemish roots, while the blatantly melodramatic second part focuses on Bibi (Adèle Exarchopoulos), a young racecar driver he falls in love with and whose family owns a prosperous construction business.

Dividing up the narrative in such a way is a somewhat misleading aesthetic choice, as both Gigi and Bibi play pivotal roles throughout the film. But doing so allows Roskam to sneakily address the cause and effect of their decision-making, and how loving someone can suck you down a legal rabbit hole by mere association. Such circumstances are stretched to their breaking point, with Racer and the Jailbird infusing its core unrequited love story with traces of the prison drama, action and chase film, and ultimately Shakespearean tragedy.

With this many competing tones, Racer and the Jailbird often turns into a messy mishmash. Unnecessary subplots and derivative character flaws (Gigi is afraid of dogs) are repeated haphazardly for dramatic effect. Wacky reversals of fortune twist the narrative like a pretzel. Nevertheless, both Schoenaerts and Exarchopoulos exude chemistry reminiscent of classic Hollywood that solidifies the film’s emotional center. While this rise and fall may seem predictable, the details are uniquely poignant.

This is the third film collaboration between Roskam and Schoenaerts, whose previous work (Bullhead, The Drop) is far grittier and physically bruising. Instead of packing a gut punch, Racer and the Jailbird goes for the heartstrings in the most old-fashioned of ways. But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have teeth. One impressive set piece depicts a daring freeway heist worthy of John Frankenheimer. Lavish party scenes exude the smooth surface decadence found in Soderbergh’s Ocean’s films.

All the while Gigi and Bibi attempt to transition their steamy love affair into a full-fledged relationship. Many obstacles stand in their way, the most obvious being all the fibs he must tell to keep his criminal past a secret. Bibi’s father lays it on thick during a pep talk with Gigi: “Real men don’t lie.” More importantly, real men know when to walk away, and film history is riddled with bodies of gangster characters that didn’t.

Roskam again subverts our expectations by forcing Gigi to experience the pain of his bad decisions instead of waving goodbye in a hail of bullets. Bibi’s future, once literally and figuratively on the fast track, comes apart at the seams. The decision to trust in Gigi ends up bleeding dry all of her passion and talent for the sake of love, yet, if the final moments are any indication, it was worth the sacrifice.

It’s fascinating to consider that Racer and the Jailbird (opening Friday, May 11, at the Ken Cinema) addresses issues of trust, often so crucial to the gangster genre’s treatment of death, in ways completely separate from acts of monetary or emotional betrayal. If anything, these characters are snake bit by loyalty, enamored with hope, and ultimately ill suited for this capitalist world. Maybe fittingly so, Roskam’s “everything but the kitchen sink” approach is, more often than not, beautifully melancholic and deeply moving, and much more more reminiscent of Chinese master Feng Xiaogang’s Youth than any European or American counterpart.