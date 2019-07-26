‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’ takes history for a ride

× Expand Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood

Actors are vulnerable and fragile creatures, which is why stunt people exist. When scenes cross a certain threshold of physicality, the latter stands in for the former and puts their body on the line. If done right, this sacrifice will go unnoticed.

Quentin Tarantino seemingly loves actors and stunt people to an almost obsessive degree. His entire brand was originally built on the backs of performers who thought their glory days were done. He wrote roles specifically for actors such as John Travolta (Pulp Fiction), Uma Thurman (Kill Bill) and Pam Grier (Jackie Brown), among others. He also enlisted master stuntwoman Zoe Bell to anchor the dangerous action in Death Proof.

This all matters because Tarantino’s newest epic, the brilliant, 1969-set Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, explicitly looks at two men who embody this dichotomy, and how their oddly connected careers have run parallel through thick and thin. It’s also concerned with placing them inside a context where historical specificity crisscrosses liberally with fantasy (a la Inglorious Basterds) like a double helix.

Being an actor also means buying into your own persona. Stuntman Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) doesn’t have that luxury. An old school workhorse with a checkered past, Booth is perfectly happy being the full time gopher for friend and drunken fading star Rick Dalton (Leonard DiCaprio), for whom he worked as a stunt double on a hit television western called Bounty Law.

The year is 1969, a time of great cultural, political and social shifts, not only for the country, but also for Hollywood as an industry. Film trends and tastes were already rapidly changing by this point. Facing creative and financial bankruptcy, the major studios started to embrace an entirely new crop of dynamic American voices interested in tackling social issues of the era (the Vietnam War, civil rights, women’s rights) through radically formalistic means. Rick and Cliff harken from the Tinseltown that came before, a mostly white male place when stars were clean cut and heroes didn’t lose.

This was also the year Charles Manson (Damon Herriman) and his murderous acolytes struck fear into the heart of Los Angeles by randomly targeting the city’s elite. Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood operates with these larger tensions in mind, but since this is very much a fairy tale, it allows ample room for creative license.

Instead of fracturing this stunning film into a puzzle (think Reservoir Dogs and The Hateful Eight), Tarantino subverts Rick and Cliff’s mostly linear perspectives by dipping into their tangential memories. These experimental strolls down memory lane challenge long held notions of iconography and star power. This is most beautifully represented in a scene where Cliff gets tangled up with then Green Hornet star Bruce Lee (Mike Moh).

Hollywood’s mystique has long been dependent on ushering in naïve fresh talent, and Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) evokes the essence of this inevitable turnover. She arrives in the Hollywood Hills with her new husband Roman Polanski (Rafal Zawierucha) just as next-door neighbor Rick is beginning to confront his own dimming professional prospects. When one star begins to fall, another rises.

Inverse proportionality remains a crucial motif in Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood (opening Friday, July 26). This is evident in the seamless and intoxicating way Tarantino crosscuts between Rick’s frustrating and freeing experience playing the villain on an edgy new TV western and Cliff’s harrowing daytrip to Spawn’s Movie Ranch, the haven for Manson’s followers. Both scenes produce a fair amount of intensity because they embrace transition as an organic part of survival, be it creative or literal. Sharon’s visit to the Westwood Bruin, where her new film, The Wrecking Crew, is screening, enables Tarantino to lovingly visualize the pure euphoria of self-immortalization.

There will always be opportunists who step in and capitalize on the chaos during times of great transformation. Sometimes they are murderers, like Manson. They can also be radical artists, like the New Hollywood filmmakers (Martin Scorsese, Bob Rafelson, Dennis Hopper), whose creativity and ambition jumpstarted a rotting industry.

Tarantino has always been particularly fond of history’s bit players; the ones living in between fame and infamy. In the end, they are no less prone to embracing moments of selfishness, violence and brutality that many conveniently write off as fatalistic. This is, after all, what it takes to be the star of your own movie.