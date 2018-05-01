Our summer movie preview

× Expand Claire’s Camera

The summer movie season has been threatening to breach April for years. That prophecy finally became unequivocally fulfilled with the opening of Avengers: Infinity War last week. But does such a shift in distribution protocol really matter anymore? Massive-budget blockbusters are now released year-round, and more than ever the traditional rules of exhibition have been turned upside down (thank you, Netflix and Amazon).

Conversely, worthy indie and documentary films now regularly find their way into art house and micro cinemas between May and August, a time period once dominated by studio fare. While Hollywood isn’t completely immune to producing the occasional summer gem (last year audiences were treated to both Dunkirk and Girls Trip on the same weekend no less!), the following list of upcoming summer releases represents the esoteric and risky fare scheduled to hit theaters in the coming months.

Claire’s Camera (May 4) and Zama (May 11): The Digital Gym Cinema in North Park will give Hong Sang-soo’s dream-like comedy and Lucretia Martel’s hypnotic doozy their San Diego premieres. The prolific South Korean auteur (Hong) made three films last year, but this fleet-footed strange duck starring Isabelle Huppert and Kim Minhee is a uniquely breezy effort. On the other hand, Martel’s masterful period piece (previewed here back in March) is as rigorous as they come.

Disobedience (May 11): Not that long ago Sebastián Lelio was collecting an Oscar for A Fantastic Woman, named this year’s Best Foreign Language film. Now the Chilean director returns with his English-language debut: a sexually charged drama about two women (Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams) whose mutual attraction challenges the beliefs of their orthodox religion. This has all the makings of a powerful showcase for two immensely talented performers.

First Reformed (June 1): Paul Schrader, the Taxi Driver scribe and director of such bruising morality tales as Blue Collar and Hardcore, returns to his lifelong obsession with conflicted faith. In this timely new drama, Ethan Hawke stars as a former military chaplain turned priest who is wracked with guilt over a dead child. Pristinely shot in the 4:3 aspect ratio, it has an icy formalism reminiscent of a bygone era.

Hereditary (June 8): Having thoroughly scared the bejesus out of attendees at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, Ari Aster’s diabolical horror debut will get a local release thanks to A24. Gabriel Byrne and Toni Collette star as parents of a family tormented by ancestral secrets and cryptic messages from the grave. If early word holds true, this could be the scariest film of the summer, and possibly the entire year.

Under the Silver Lake (June 22): David Robert Mitchell is one of the most exciting young voices in filmmaking today—both The Myth of the American Sleepover and It Follows are skillful reimaginings of classic genres. Up next for Mitchell is an ambitious neo noir set in modern Los Angeles starring Andrew Garfield as a fluky sleuth who becomes obsessed with the strange circumstances involving his next door neighbor’s disappearance. Robert Altman’s The Long Goodbye and Paul Thomas Anderson’s Inherent Vice seem to be key reference points.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (June 29): Denis Villeneuve’s Sicario double-tapped the traditional drug cartel narrative by stripping it of any political closure or redeeming humanity. This action-oriented sequel looks even more brutal and cynical, focusing entirely on Benicio Del Toro’s lethal assassin who comes under fire after starting a war south of the border.

Sorry to Bother You (July 6): Ever since his breakout turn in 2013’s Short Term 12, Lakeith Stanfield has been quietly amassing an impressive resume of supporting performances in films such as Selma and Get Out, not to mention FX’s Atlanta. Boots Riley’s breakout hit from Sundance gives Stanfield a much-deserved leading role as a telemarketer who unlocks the key to success in an alternative reality version of Oakland.

Ingmar Bergman Retrospective (July 13-19): San Diego’s beloved Ken Cinema will host a portion of the massive traveling retrospective highlighting the work of Swedish master Ingmar Bergman. The program will include screenings of Persona, Wild Strawberries, The Seventh Seal, The Virgin Spring, Cries and Whispers, Smiles of a Summer Night, and Hour of the Wolf.

BlacKkKlansman (Aug. 10): Sure to be one of the most controversial films of the summer, Spike Lee’s newest is based on the true story of Ron Stallworth (played by John David Washington), an African-American police officer working in Colorado who successfully infiltrates a local chapter of the Klu Klux Klan, even rising to a position of leadership. Topher Grace and Adam Driver head up the hefty supporting cast.

The Meg (Aug. 10): Jason Statham vs. a 70-foot shark? Count us in. Of all the upcoming big-budget summer releases, this ridiculous monster movie set off the coast of China looks like the most bonkers. Taking its trailer’s comedic tone at face value, audiences will get a fair share of half-baked gore. Somewhere schlock auteur Ewe Boll is kicking himself for missing the boat.

Crazy Rich Asians (Aug. 17): Constance Wu (ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat) and Henry Golding star in this opulent adaption of Kevin Kwan’s best selling novel set in upper crust Singapore. Not only is this one of the first major Hollywood romantic comedies to feature an all-Asian cast, it’s the latest film by Jon M. Chu, director of the truly great dance film Step Up 3D. While most summer fare will suffer from either being deathly serious or downright stupid, this one looks to be an effortless breath of fresh air.

Opening

Claire’s Camera: Isabelle Huppert (Elle) stars in Hong Sang-soo’s playful film about a school teacher visiting Cannes for the first time and whose potentially magical polaroid camera connects her with a recently fired film sales assistant (Kim Minhee). Opens Friday, May 4, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Gemini: A heinous crime tests the complex relationship between a tenacious personal assistant and her Hollywood starlet boss. Opens Friday, May 4, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Little Pink House: Catherine Keener plays a small town nurse who leads a group of local citizens against corrupt developers looking to buy out local neighborhoods. Opens Friday, May 4, at the Ken Cinema.

Tully: An overly stressed mother (Charlize Theron) of three children is gifted a night nanny (Mackenzie Davis) by her brother only to develop a unique bond with the new caregiver. Directed by Jason Reitman (Juno).

Wildling: A teenage girl’s coming of age comes with a terrifying twist in this spellbinding take on the werewolf legend. Starring Liv Tyler, Bel Powley, and horror genre legend Brad Dourif. Opens Friday. May 4, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

One Time Only

Labyrinth: After an evil force steals her baby brother, a teenage girl is given a limited amount of time to navigate a dangerous fantasyland. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 2, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Strangers on a Train: Alfred Hitchcock’s brilliant thriller follows two men who decide to swap murders in order to secure each others anonymity. Screens at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 3 through Saturday, May 5, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Back to the Future: In this ‘80s sci-fi classic, small-town California teen Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) is thrown back into the ‘50s when an experiment by his eccentric scientist friend Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) goes awry. Screens at 7 p.m. Friday, May 4, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.