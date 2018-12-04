Palace intrigue is a cutthroat game in ‘The Favourite’

× Expand The Favourite

Monarchies are propped up by the illusion of all-encompassing power. A single figurehead comes to represent the living embodiment of that authority, creating a top-down institution made possible by the complicity of others. These people may see regal hierarchy as a way to ensure their own economic advancement. If and when that confidence wanes, however, so too does the falsely constructed mythology surrounding kings and queens.

In The Favourite, Greek provocateur Yorgos Lanthimos revels in the madness and absurdity that comes with such a vacuum of leadership. At first, the status quo reeks of controlled chaos. Certain longstanding manipulations have been put in place to convince the puppet that they are actually the one pulling the strings. But an outside force threatens this fragile détente, revealing issues of class and privilege as a result.

Domineering patriarchs and masculine ideologues have populated Lanthimos’ coldly devilish previous work (Dogtooth, The Lobster), but his latest baroque period piece belongs to a trio of deceptive women. Opulence and opportunism defines the royal court of Queen Anne (Olivia Coleman), offering warm refuge for human vipers looking to nest.

While war and economic unrest ravage the European landscape in the early 18th century, lords and ladies looking to cement their upward social mobility help fortify a tight bubble of gossip, misinformation and betrayal.

Sarah Churchill (Rachel Weisz), the Duchess of Marlborough, has positioned herself as the Queen’s confidant in all matters personal and political. She’s pushing for an escalation in the most recent conflict with France, while the opposition party leader named Harley (a sulking Nicholas Hoult) seeks diplomatic and legal recourse.

The arrival of Abigail (Emma Stone), Sarah’s distant cousin who has fallen on disgraced times, upends this power struggle permanently. Taking a page out of Eve Harrington’s playbook, the ambitious young lass starts to chip away at the relationship between the Queen and her nastily loquacious right hand by acting the innocent understudy.

Casual backstabbing quickly evolves into full-blown warfare between advantageous political operatives who specialize in spinning reality. For most of the film, Queen Anne is deemed passive and sickly, an observer whose unhappiness remains secondary to the more glamorous evils of her subordinates. But Coleman’s tortured performance is one of endurance more so than strategy.

Coming off The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Lanthimos’ antiseptic modern drama that indulged in Haneke-lite suffering, the director has clearly chosen to lighten things up considerably with The Favourite. The antiquated rules and regulations of upper crust living simply act as cover for wealthy acolytes who thrive on recycling systems of stagnation and apathy.

The irony behind Abigail’s ruse is that she doesn’t aim high enough. For her, wealth and access seem to be good enough, which ultimately leaves her vulnerable to those with more imaginative tactics. After all, these people have survived by feasting on ambitious young things.

“Love has limits,” Sarah bluntly tells Anne early in the film. “It should not,” the queen, replies moments later. Signifying an amazingly arrogant, aristocratic perspective, her response provides a crucial window into the expectations associated with one-way adoration. Sarah and Abigail try to manipulate that reality for most of the film, but like many a Lanthimos movie, the institution ultimately prevails over the individual.

The Favourite (opening Friday, Dec. 7) equates the act of servitude with self-destruction, which makes Abigail’s brazen defiance admirable on the surface. But her end game is entirely selfish, motivations that are ultimately devoid of ideological or political substance. As both women twist each other into knots just for the opportunity to con Queen Anne, they fail to ultimately consider the social infrastructure put into place to protect monarchical symbols.

Lanthimos illuminates the silliness of it all. But for every duck race and lobster hunt, there’s an unlucky subservient just waiting to get pinned against the wall. Under a hail of uproarious rage and absurdity, The Favourite subverts the idea that only one kind of person can become a slave to the process.