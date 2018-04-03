Patience and posing in ‘Final Portrait’

× Expand Final Portrait

Watching an artist work can be inspiring. That is not the case with Swiss sculptor and painter Alberto Giacometti (Geoffrey Rush), who grouses and snaps throughout Stanley Tucci’s restrained biopic Final Portrait. James Lord (Armie Hammer) bears the brunt of this frustration after he agrees to pose for one of Giacometti’s iconic paintings while visiting Paris in the 1960s. The young American agrees to participate without hesitation, but what begins as an afternoon commitment quickly extends to days and weeks.

James has already exhibited the patience of Job when Alberto confesses, “I’ll never be able to paint you as I see you.” But that real sense of futility is contradicted by an unyielding dedication to the creative process, witnessed during intense working sessions where artist and subject become locked in unbroken spells of mutual observation.

The film’s best scenes occur inside Alberto’s cavernous workspace. Wearing dapper suits and sitting perfectly upright, James finds himself surrounded by grotesque sculptures, half-finished paintings and discarded wads of cash hidden for safekeeping. Rush and Hammer feed off of each other’s frustration as their characters come to embody the infinite cycle of doubt that infuses any great artistic endeavor.

Tucci, who both wrote and directed the film, has a difficult time mustering similar energy in scenes where supporting characters are central, specifically Alberto’s wife Annette Arm (Sylvie Testud) and mistress Caroline (Clémence Poésy). These women aren’t given much depth, mostly because Alberto himself makes them secondary figures in his self-obsessed existence. Only the great Tony Shalhoub, who plays brother Diego Giacometti with quiet reservation, makes more than a passing impression.

Final Portrait (opening Friday, April 13) subverts the tortured artist narrative just enough to remain urgent, mostly because the two leads continuously challenge each other. Neither is ever “satisfied with what’s easy,” to quote Alberto, making them worthy friends in an increasingly adversarial relationship.

Opening

A Quiet Place: A rural family tries to cope while being forced to live out their lives in complete silence because of vicious monsters that respond to sound. Starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

Blockers: A trio of parents (John Cena, Leslie Mann and Ike Barinholtz) tries to stop their teenage children from losing their virginity at prom.

Finding Your Feet: After finding out her husband and best friend are having an affair, an elitist snob spends time with her bohemian sister in an impoverished area of London.

Gemini: Lola Kirke and Zoë Kravitz star in this Los Angeles neo-noir from Aaron Katz that looks at the nature of celebrity and manipulation in the digital age. Opens Friday, April 6, at the Angelika Film Centers—Carmel Mountain.

La Leyenda del Charro Negro: The fifth installment of the Leyendas series of animated films follows Leo and his brother Nando as they face off with the nefarious Charro Negro, an entity looking to get his soul back. Opens Friday, April 6, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Miracle Season: A women’s volleyball team bands together to compete for the championship after the team’s star player tragically dies.

Pandas: Researchers working in Sichuan, China form a special bond with pandas living in the region.

Pyewacket: A young woman dabbles in the dark arts after an argument with her mother awakens an evil entity. Screens from Friday, April 6 through Sunday, April 8, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Tehran Taboo: Sex and corruption are at the forefront of this animated drama about prohibitions in modern Iranian society from director Ali Soozandeh. Opens Friday, April 6, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

One time only

Sex and the City: The hit HBO show about four modern women navigating the complexities of sex and relationships in New York City gets the big screen treatment. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

#Screamers: When a digital service company decides to investigate a series of online ‘Screamer’ videos, they are confronted with unexpected havoc and hell. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, April 6, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Get Out: Jordan Peele’s scathing thriller satire looks at race and privilege through the story of a black man that travels to meet his white girlfriend’s parents for the first time. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, April 6 and Saturday, April 7, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

The Fallen Sparrow: Kit (John Garfield) is a war-scarred veteran of the Spanish Civil War who possesses some information vital to the Nazis. Screens at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 8, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Space Jam: Michael Jordon stars in this animation/live action hybrid that pits Looney Tunes characters against real NBA players. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.