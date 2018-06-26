People are disposable income in ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado’

× Expand Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Released in the fall of 2015, Denis Villeneuve’s fanged border thriller Sicario anticipated the pervasive governmental deceit and antipathy that would eventually become numbingly commonplace just one year later. Told mostly from the vantage point of Kate Mercer (Emily Blunt), an ethically-minded federal agent that sees behind the ugly veil of America’s clandestine foreign policy efforts, this pummeling film depicted violence as unflinchingly ghostly, and something that can touch anyone from any angle.

Far messier by comparison, Sicario: Day of the Soldado is only loosely aligned plot-wise with its predecessor, possibly mirroring the chaos sewed by the first few years of MAGA poison. Blunt’s moral center has vanished, and the film focuses instead on her tormentors, the lethal for-hire wolves played by Josh Brolin and Benicio del Toro. The bullet-riddled trailer makes it look like a blistering action film featuring endless gun battles and mid-day assassinations. Some of those elements are present, but director Stefano Sollima and screenwriter Taylor Sheridan are up to something else.

If drug smuggling fueled the narrative of Sicario, people are now the cartel’s main product pipeline. Brazen kidnappings, terrorist attacks and ambushes all become natural extensions of this profitable business model. Sollima purposefully strips these plot devices of all narrative cohesiveness and consequence. Not quite nihilistic, the film oozes with rage, the cinematic equivalent of an open wound. Unlike its more artful antecedent, Day of the Soldado features an array of striking dead ends, glaring red herrings, unceremonious deaths and absent figureheads.

Narrative parallels between characters are overtly systematic. Case in point: The clandestine American contractors led by Matt Graver (Brolin) operate within the same kind of destructive hierarchal network as those Mexican human traffickers they are tasked to hunt. Sensing the opportunity to kill two bad apples with one grenade after coyotes help smuggle in an Islamic terrorist, the American government (represented only by Matthew Modine’s Secretary of Defense) green lights a secret insurgency against the drug lords.

Graver recruits his favorite killing machine, ex-accountant turned assassin Alejandro Gillick (del Toro) to help instigate the brutal turf war between competing criminal syndicates. Priority number one: kidnap Isabel Reyes (Isabela Moner), daughter of the most powerful cartel boss.

Sheridan’s scattered script dangles another subplot involving a new cartel recruit whose importance only becomes apparent in the final act. Up to that point, all of the political posturing, muscular action scenes and ominous threats merely act as MacGuffins for the film’s core theme.

While Villeneuve’s original film surveyed the loss of ideological fortitude, Day of the Soldado suggests that the next generation hasn’t even been given the chance to develop a moral compass. The film is a meat grinder for the young; one unrelenting sequence holds venomously steady on victims trying to escape the blast radius of a suicide bomber’s vest. Isabela’s status as chess piece becomes moot when Alejandro is ordered to tie up all loose ends, a directive from the current American president who Graver outwardly describes as “cowardly.”

Collima and Sheridan are eerily curious about what happens when children have no emotional involvement outside of violence. That is, what happens when only war and revenge exist and the young are expected to step up, no questions asked. Even if the eventual outcome complicates both Graver and Alejandro’s feelings about this vicious cycle, Day of the Soldado (opening wide June 29) does not delude itself into thinking they are heroic.

The singular image from Villeneuve’s Sicario—tracer fire from the Mexican side of the border ripping across the horizon—belongs to the great cinematographer Roger Deakins. There’s clear differentiation between two nations that are criminally and morally intertwined. Day of the Soldado offers no such distance. While the film may be a Frankenstein’s monster of competing directions and ideas, it seems perfectly suited to a time where the separation of immigrant children from their families is somehow justified by the ruling political party.