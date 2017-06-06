Petulance and desire in ‘My Cousin Rachel’

× Expand My Cousin Rachel

British director Roger Michell works within a number of different genres and time periods, but his interest in societal or personal repression connects each film. Changing Lanes is a slick road rage thriller where racial tensions help cement the anger shared between two frustrated strangers. The Mother and Le-Weekend both address the way older characters struggle to express themselves sexually without guilt.

My Cousin Rachel, Michell’s economical adaptation of Daphne Du Maurier’s novel, further examines the psychological consequences of living in denial. Adopted by his wealthy cousin after being orphaned at a young age, Philip (Sam Claflin) grows up in an all-male household where women are viewed with suspicious eyes. Upon growing deathly ill, the benefactor travels to Italy hoping the warmer climate will produce a speedy recovery.

Philip begins to worry after receiving multiple letters mentioning a mysterious new woman named Rachel (Rachel Weisz), whose shady actions all fit the gold-digger standard. When the cousin dies mysteriously days later, Philip becomes hell bent on exacting revenge.

Unlike many costume period pieces, My Cousin Rachel is often fleet of foot: Michell directs the first hour as if each image was crafted to sprint. There’s genuine electricity to these short sequences that precede Philip’s investigative jaunt to Italy. Yet when he finally confronts the titular kin-by-marriage, the film becomes expectedly wooden and melodramatic.

Philip ends up falling under Rachel’s spell, replacing all those vengeful emotions with thoughts of happily ever after. Michell keeps Rachel’s social climbing motivations slightly ambiguous, even though her actions suggest more nefarious desires.

My Cousin Rachel stomps toward an inevitable conclusion, but muddies expectations in the final moments. “Did she? Didn’t she? Who’s to blame?” Phillip’s naïve uncertainty about his own culpability in this tragedy remains obnoxious, but Michell’s sharp criticism of male delusion still leaves a mark. Some men will always be petulant children.

Opening

I, Daniel Blake: Ken Loach’s drama follows the frustrating efforts of a working class carpenter attempting to receive government benefits after suffering a heart attack on the job.

It Comes at Night: Deep in the woods, a family has established tenuous order despite the threat of an unnatural force that’s engulfed the world. This all changes when more survivors show up asking for refuge.

La Granja: The lives of a midwife, a young boxer, a mute kid and a young couple collide unexpectedly in a story about the desperate pursuit of happiness, and its brutal consequences, on the streets of Puerto Rico. Opens Friday, June 9, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Meagan Leavey: Kate Mara stars as a Marine corporal whose K-9 companion helps save countless soldiers while on deployment in Iraq. Based on a true story.

Radio Dreams: Set over the course of a day at a Farsi-language radio station in San Francisco, this indie comedy follows the station program manager as he prepares for an important broadcast. Opens Friday, June 9, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Sacred: Shot by more than 40 filmmaking teams around the world, this documentary immerses viewers in the daily use of faith and spiritual practice. Opens Friday, June 9, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

The Mummy: Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe star in this big budget reboot of the classic horror tale centered on… wait, WTF?

One Time Only

Almost Famous: When high school music critic William Miller (Patrick Fugit) goes on tour with a hot new band he finds himself caught up in the rock n’ roll lifestyle. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at The Pealr Hotel in Point Loma.

Out of the Past: Jacques Tourner’s classic noir stars Robert Mitchum as a private eye who opens a gas station in the mountains only to have his past come back to haunt him Screens at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 8 and 9, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Annie Hall: In Woody Allen’s classic comedy, a neurotic New York comedian begins a tumultuous relationship a ditzy young woman (Diane Keaton) Screens at 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 10 and 11, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Poltergeist: After ghosts invade their house, a suburban family must call in specialists in the occult to stop the terror. Directed by Tobe Hooper (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre). Screens at 11:55 p.m. Saturday, June 10, and 11 a.m. Sunday June 11, at the Ken Cinema.

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery: Mike Myers portrays a suave British secret agent out to save the world from a manacled villain in this spoof of the James Bond franchise. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.