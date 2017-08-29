Playing the anticipation game with our Fall Movie Previe

× Expand Blade Runner 2049

Most “Fall Movie Previews” attempt to cover in detail every upcoming film release under the sun. But truthfully, not all of these movies are worth the attention (or reader’s time), especially since many have ballooned budgets for invasive public relations strategies.

Despite what most believe, the fall season can be bad for quality films. So the merit of these features boils down to the writer’s sensibility (it’s all about trust), and what CityBeat readers are looking for in the first place. If they’re hoping that the following words will confirm that yes, indeed, Pixar’s Coco gets released on Nov. 22, then I’m glad we got that out of the way.

This particular Fall Movie Preview will hone in on upcoming San Diego releases that are hopefully going to buck marketing trends and carve out their own unique identity. These are the films made by artists with a vision that supersedes box office expectations and test screenings, i.e. the ones who evoke conversation and help foster our local cinephile community (apparently, we need help!).

September

After going biblically epic with Noah, Darren Aronofsky returns to the realm of cramped psychological terror. mother! (Sept. 15) stars Jennifer Lawrence as a young woman whose life is upended when her husband (Javier Bardem) starts welcoming random houseguests. From the early trailers, this looks like evil Roman Polanski territory.

Eliza Hittman’s Beach Rats (Sept. 15), about a Brooklyn delinquent caught between perception and reality, premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and has garnered much acclaim.

American Made (Sept. 29) reteams Tom Cruise with Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow), one of the best mainstream action filmmakers working today. The story revolves around a talented pilot who works double duty for the CIA and drug runners during the 1980s.

Finally, there’s word that the new film from master documentarian Frederick Wiseman will open at the Digital Gym Cinema. Ex Libris: The New York Public Library (Sept. 29) examines one of America’s most esteemed institutions of learning in meticulous detail.

October

Hype has been swirling around Blade Runner 2049 (Oct. 6) since it was announced. Director Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi sequel stars Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford as robot-hunting cops, but from early stills it looks like cinematographer Roger Deakins is going to steal the show.

It’s unclear if Tomas Alfredson’s serial killer yarn The Snowman (Oct. 20) will be serious, salacious or both. But that cast (Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson, Val Kilmer) and director Tomas Alfredson’s previous genre track record in the cold (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Let the Right One In) makes this one of the season’s most anticipated.

A new Todd Haynes film is always an event, and his ambitious dual children’s fable Wonderstruck (Oct. 20) starring Julianne Moore and Michelle Williams looks to be no different. George Clooney also returns to the director’s chair with Suburbicon (Oct. 27), a wacky and violent black comedy starring Matt Damon.

Rumor has it that three other Cannes Film Festival entries will open locally during the month, but no word on exact dates for Sean Baker’s The Florida Project, Ruben Östlund’s The Square, and Robin Campillo’s BPM (Beats Per Minute).

November

Always the provocateur, Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos puts Nicole Kidman, Colin Farrell and Alicia Silverstone through the proverbial ringer with The Killing of a Sacred Deer (Nov. 3), an ice-cold morality tale about a charismatic surgeon with a dark secret.

For a certain frontrunner in the Best Actor race, look no further than Roman Israel, Esq (Nov. 3) from writer/director Dan Gilroy (Nightcrawler). In it, Denzel Washington plays an idealistic defense attorney forced to take extreme action.

Richard Linklater’s Last Flag Flying (Nov. 3) is apparently a sequel to Hal Ashby’s masterpiece The Last Detail. It stars Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston and Laurence Fishburne as three former marines on a road trip to bury Carell’s son, who died in combat.

× Expand Last Flag Flying

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Nov. 10) gives Frances McDormand the starring role she has so long deserved. The great actor stars as a grieving mother who avenges her daughter’s murder in Martin McDonagh’s bleak comedy.

Two major talents make their directorial debuts, Greta Gerwig with Lady Bird (Nov. 10) and Aaron Sorkin with Molly’s Game (Nov. 22). Still without local release dates are Joachim Trier’s Thelma, Dee Rees’ Mudbound, and Ron Shelton’s Villa Capri, a Midnight Run-style action comedy that teams up Morgan Freeman and Tommy Lee Jones (hell yeah).

December

The Disaster Artist (Dec. 1) finds James Franco, Seth Rogen and their troupe of comic miscreants portraying the incredible behind-the-scenes saga that unfolds as Tommy Wiseau makes his midnight crapsterpiece The Room.

Guillermo del Toro returns to personal filmmaking with his fantasy horror film The Shape of Water (Dec 8) about a woman (Sally Hawkins) who becomes enthralled with the beastly subject of her Cold War-era company’s experiments.

Ridley Scott and Steven Spielberg will duke it out for Oscar supremacy with All the Money in the World (Dec. 8) and The Papers (Dec. 22) respectively. The former is based on the 1970s Italian kidnapping plot involving the grandson of John Paul Getty (Kevin Spacey). The latter teams up Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep for the first time ever in a journalism film about the publishing of The Panama Papers.

Alexander Payne’s latest satire Downsizing (Dec. 22) and Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Dec. 15) don’t have much in common, but the trailers for both look very promising.

But at least those films have titles. The same can’t be said of Paul Thomas Anderson’s Untitled Project (Dec. 25) with Daniel Day-Lewis set in the 1950s London fashion world. Supposedly Anderson’s final project, this will inevitably be the most anticipated film of the season.