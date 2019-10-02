Pulling No Punches

× Expand Photo courtesy Well Go USA Takashi Miike's “First Love” opens Friday, October 4, at Landmark Ken Cinema.

Looking for mercy in a Takashi Miike film? Good luck finding it in any other place besides the sharp side of a katana sword. The prolific Japanese genre auteur known for staging notorious and unflinching displays of arterial carnage doesn’t really do tenderness. His usual casts of characters, often some combination of demented yakuza or mad samurai, are hardened by the bitter realities of a power-hungry world.

Each of these elements can be found in “First Love,” Miike’s latest high-energy genre hodgepodge about a terminally ill boxer who finds purpose by protecting a runaway call girl. Leo (Masataka Kubuto) happens upon the fleeing Monica (Sakurako Konishi) in the middle of an elaborate drug theft gone badly, which involves a corrupt cop, one enterprising cockroach of a gangster, and an enraged gun moll.

While much of the central relationship operates at a level of relative calm, the surrounding chaos always threatens to envelope them. Falling for someone in this vicious society is always a gamble. One cynical old gun thug comforts a distraught newly minted widow by saying, “This happens when you fall for the wicked.”

Miike has a blast juxtaposing the two different narrative threads. While Leo and Monica work through her past traumas in ways that suggest a brimming possibility of intimacy, the professional killers jockeying for control of a massive drug shipment engage in a brutal war of attrition that culminates inside the aisles of a hardware store.

“First Love” (opening Friday, October 4, at Landmark Ken Cinema) will surely please the gore hounds familiar with Miike’s particular brand of stylized violence. The film also juxtaposes those shocking kill shots with genuine moments of empathy for the conflicted characters often discarded in the crime genre. Miike’s surprising sense of compassion is suitably conveyed in the film’s quietly moving final shot.

Opening

“Are You Afraid of the Dark?”: A film adaptation of the popular Nickelodeon horror anthology series. Opens Friday, October 4, in wide release.

“Edie:” Following the death of her husband, Edie (Sheila Hancock) breaks free from years of his control and rebels against her daughter’s wish for her to move into assisted living by embarking on an adventure she and her father had always longed for: a trip to the Scottish Highlands to climb the world famous Mount Suilven. Opens Friday, October 4, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

“Joker:” Joaquin Phoenix inhabits the demented role of the diabolical Gotham City clown turned criminal in this dark, violent origin story that follows the character’s rise to infamy. Opens Friday, October 4, in wide release.

“Where’s My Roy Cohn?”: One of the most controversial and influential American men of the 20th century, Roy Cohn was a ruthless and unscrupulous lawyer and political power broker whose 28-year career ranged from acting as chief counsel to Sen. Joseph McCarthy’s Communist-hunting subcommittee to molding the career of a young Queens real estate developer named Donald Trump. Opens Friday, October 4, at Landmark Hillcrest and Angelika Carmel Mountain cinemas.

One-time only

“A Star is Born:” Lady Gaga plays an unknown lounge singer who is discovered by a famous rock musician (Bradley Cooper) and the two become romantically linked on a path toward tragedy. Screens at 8 p.m. Thursday, October 3, to Saturday, October 5, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

“El Incidente (The Incident):” In this thrillingly original mind-bender, a cop pursues two criminals down an endless stairwell while a family is stuck in an infinite road trip setting these two parallel narratives on an unforgettable collision course. Screens at 6 p.m. Saturday, October 5, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

“Island of Lost Souls” and “White Zombie:” A Pre-Code Hollywood double feature with stories about an obsessed scientist who conducts profane experiments in evolution, and a Haitian plantation owner who persuades his young friends to wed at his residence in the hopes he can use the opportunity to lure the woman away from her fiancé. Screens at 1 p.m. Sunday, October 6, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

“Hardware:” Richard Stanley’s cyberpunk thriller stars Dylan McDermott as Mo, a survivor of a postapocalyptic future world who makes a living selling salvaged machinery. When some robot parts he’s collected rebuild themselves, the reborn creature sets out on a murder spree. Screens at 7 p.m. Monday, October 7, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

“Edward Scissorhands:” Tim Burton’s fantasy film stars Johnny Depp as a young man with scissors for hands who becomes a lightning rod for controversy in his small suburban town. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 8, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.