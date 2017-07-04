Raging hormones and religious oppression in ‘The Little Hours’

× Expand The Little Hours

As horny nuns who are bored silly by convent rules and routines, Alessandra (Alison Brie), Genevra (Kate Micucci) and Fernanda (Aubrey Plaza) sigh and pout their way through The Little Hours with the skill of eye-rolling millennials. Except the year is 1347, and there aren’t any smartphones to save them from their spiritual despondence.

Set in the Garfagnana region of Italy, the film loosely adapts Giovanni Boccaccio’s The Decameron but feels closer in spirit to a Diablo Cody journal entry. Trapped in cycles of disappointment and repression, each of the central female characters act out in various ways. When heartthrob farmhand Massetto (Dave Franco) shows up posing as a deaf/mute, everyone’s hormones start to fire on overdrive.

Jeff Baena’s sassy farce stands out for its strange collision of period detail and stylized modern dialogue. In one scene, the camera calmly tracks a trio of robed sisters only to watch them violently berate a kind peasant for making eye contact. All that pent-up aggression stems from glaring gender inequalities promoted by oppressive institutions. Even kindly Father Tommasso (John C. Reilly) hides his own inhibitions due to the church’s strict doctrine.

The Little Hours, opening Friday, July 7, at Digital Gym Cinema, could have devolved into renaissance fair gimmickry. Some short vignettes do feel strained by the film’s cheeky premise, but others succeed in revealing the unspoken violence hidden beneath established social norms and cultural stereotypes. Refreshingly, fringe characters shamed by devout establishment figures end up being the bravest warriors for change. Love finds a way, religion be damned.

Not since Mel Brooks’ Robin Hood: Men in Tights put a braille Playboy in the hands of a blind servant has there been a film this dedicated to skewering the grueling absurdities of medieval times.

Opening

Buena Vista Social Club: Adios: The iconic Cuban band reflects on their remarkable careers and the extraordinary circumstances that brought them together. Opens Friday, July 7, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Maudie: Aisling Walsh’s drama tells the true story of artist Maud Lewis (Sally Hawkins), who worked as a housekeeper in Nova Scotia before eventually becoming a beloved figure in her community.

The Journey: Timothy Spall and Colm Meaney square off as warring Irish politicians trying to find common ground before their country descends into chaos. Opens Friday, July 7, at the Ken Cinema.

Spider-Man: Homecoming: Peter Parker (Tom Holland) tries to balance his life as a high-schooler and secret member of the Avengers.

One Time Only

Top Gun: You can be my wingman anytime. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Pulp Fiction: Quentin Tarantino’s narrative-bending masterpiece mixes up multiple vignettes about killers, boxers and cinema-obsessed lovers. Screens at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 6 and 7 at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

The LEGO Batman Movie: The classic comic character gets the kid-friendly treatment in this animated comedy about Bruce Wayne’s futile attempts to bring order to Gotham City. Screens at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Liberty Station North Promenade

Laura: Otto Preminger’s brilliant film noir follows a police detective who falls in love with the mysterious woman he’s investigating. Screens at 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 8 and 9 at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

The Cat Returns: A young girl finds herself trapped in a fantasy world and engaged to a cat after helping another feline out of a jam. Screens at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Angelika Film Centers – Carmel Mountain.

Raiders of the Lost Ark: Harrison Ford plays the iconic globetrotting archeologist who must save the world from Nazis. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.