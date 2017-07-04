Reassessing what patriotism means on screen

× Expand Idiocracy

Patriotism is something Americans love to argue about. It’s commonly defined as having devoted love, support and defense of one’s country. But the meaning behind these words is invariably shaped by an individual’s ideals and belief systems. Many Ku Klux Klan members felt they were acting in the country’s best interests while terrorizing blacks in the Jim Crow south. However, such destructive nationalism actually operates in direct contrast to true American ideals, something our toddler of a President will never understand.

Our divisive political climate and the Independence Day holiday got me thinking how this same battle over definition has been waged on the big screen too. Google search “patriotic movies” and a long list of titles appear that deal in war, sacrifice and honor. Some of those films are unforgivably jingoistic (Peter Berg’s Lone Survivor, Scott Waugh and Mike McCoy’s Act of Valor), while others employ fascist aesthetic techniques to lionize white male saviors (Roland Emmerich’s The Patriot).

The following list of American films combats such rigid ways of thinking. You won’t find a lot of flag waving or “oorah” salutes here. Instead, these lasting works embrace the openness, honor, levity and social justice that make America great. What fuels their artistry is a true understanding that democracy should be an art form representing the masses, not an elitist tool defined by economic status or power. Each of them are messy, human and compassionate, but most of all, truly patriotic.

Magic Mike XXL (2015): Crazy, sexy, cool. All skin colors, all lifestyles, all the time. Director Gregory Jacobs followed up Steven Soderbergh’s cold and political original with a freewheeling road trip sequel about a group of despondent male strippers who rediscover the organic excitement of gyration. Taking place over an enthralling weekend romp, this American dream envisions a society where masculinity is no longer destructive or egotistical, but strong, passionate and always ready to serve the finer sex.

Selma (2014): Ava DuVernay’s engaging historical document follows Martin Luther King’s (David Oyelowo) campaign to secure equal voting rights by launching an epic protest march. Portraying the best and worst of human nature with equal fortitude, the film looks at the strategy behind the headlines. It’s a humanist procedural at heart, a work of ideas and compromises that glimpses what’s often left out of textbooks: real people’s nuanced emotions. Ever the activist, DuVernay has since used all mediums (including Twitter) to champion women’s rights and equal representation.

Idiocracy (2006): A prescient cult film of the George W. Bush era, Mike Judge’s bracing satire hunkers down with a disaffected soldier (Luke Wilson) who volunteers for a top secret hibernation program only to wake up hundreds of years later and find an America of the morons, by the morons and for the morons. The future it depicts (appalling reality shows, monster truck gladiator matches, a wrestler president) contains enough disturbing parallels with 2017 that we should all be worried. But Judge doesn’t promote apathy; instead his film believes that humanizing the opposition and listening carefully can eventually turn the tide.

Spartan (2004): When the President’s daughter is mistakenly kidnapped by sex traffickers, government meddlers send in Val Kilmer’s shadowy operative to execute a faux rescue. David Mamet’s cunning anti-thriller challenges normal genre patterns and expectations. It paints the American political machine as rotten to its core, but believes that culpable patriots can make a difference by finding their conscience and subverting from within.

All the President’s Men (1976), Twilight’s Last Gleaming (1977), Blow Out (1981): A trio of paranoid, angry, forceful, smart, eclectic potboilers. Each embodies the resistant and resilient spirit of the individual American pressed to the brink of madness by institutional rot. Unfortunately, they are all as relevant today as they were upon release.