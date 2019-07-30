Regret and nostalgia converge in ‘David Crosby: Remember My Name’

× Expand David Crosby: Remember My Name

David Crosby: Remember My Name opens with the famous rock musician lamenting all the bad decisions he’s made over his nearly five decades in show business. Although he’s best known for playing in groups such as The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, Crosby’s rampant drug addiction and unchecked ego have cost him a lot of precious time. They’ve also cost him many of his closest relationships, most notably with his longtime bandmates Neil Young, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash.

The series of intimate confessions—captured while Crosby treks across the country on his latest tour—aren’t meant to conjure up pity for the aging rocker. Still, director A.J. Eaton’s documentary often falls prey to some of the same hypocrisies exhibited by its subject, a surly man who bemoans that “time is the final currency” even as he openly admits that family plays second fiddle to his music.

Cameron Crowe, the filmmaker and former music journalist who has interviewed Crosby multiple times over the years, functions as the film’s moderator. He’s not immune to hero worship, though, and the toughest questions about Crosby’s personal choices are left unchallenged, specifically as they relate to the consequences of splitting time between family and the open road. The more interesting film would be a domestic portrait wherein Crosby’s wife Jan would get far more screen time.

David Crosby: Remember My Name (opening Friday, Aug. 2) comes across as a strategic attempt to reconcile and revise history, albeit one that nicely doubles as a survey of 20th century pop culture and politics. Still, the sense of desperation in the film’s title is hard to deny, as if the legendary rocker was somehow worried that his place in music history will slip through the cracks of public consciousness.

