Remembering and forgetting in ‘Marjorie Prime’

Are those shimmering waves or glistening pixels? Is this person a family member or merely a carbon copy? Was this memory fabricated or actually recalled? These open-ended questions end up metastasizing within the intricate web of intimate conversations that make up Michael Almereyda’s Marjorie Prime, a luminescent film based on the award-winning play by Jordan Harrison.

In the near future, “Prime” software technology allows people to bring back dead loved ones in the form of an intelligent computer system. Beginning with a blank slate, these 3-D holograms spend months listening and learning as much as possible about themselves in order to provide comfort and companionship for the aggrieved.

Renowned violinist Marjorie (Lois Smith) suffers from dementia, but recalls enough memories to have a conversation with the Prime of her deceased husband Walter (Jon Hamm). Marjorie’s daughter Tess (Geena Davis) is skeptical that it will help while son-in-law Jon (Tim Robbins) seems more optimistic.

Initially, Marjorie Prime confronts the fragility of memory from an academic perspective. Dialogue sequences are long and heady, spinning together a collection of details and events that make up one family’s dense roadmap. But the film grows more absorbing and cinematic as it progresses; tight framing on characters faces during hypnotic montages blurs the lines between newly minted memories and those that are misremembered or dissolving.

Layers of experience fold onto one another, and the source of any emotion becomes unclear. But the momentary feelings grow increasingly profound and visceral. This is the Catch-22 that Almereyda’s film and Harrison’s play find so provocative.

As a result, Marjorie Prime, which opens Friday, Sept. 22, grapples with death, guilt, trust, trauma, creation and communication by listening carefully to confessions of the spirit. Misogynist extraordinaire Darren Aronofsky, maker and destroyer of ritualistic next-level drivel known as mother!, could learn a lot from Almereyda’s unassuming tenderness.

