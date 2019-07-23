Remembering heartbreak in ‘Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love’

× Expand Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love

Leonard Cohen’s iconic deep voice cemented him as the masculine musical poet of the early 1970s. It was around the same time that his tumultuous romance with longtime girlfriend and muse Marianne Ihlen began to dissolve. The couple had famously met on the Greek island of Hydra in the early 1960s, which had become an enclave for reclusive artists to escape the pressures of reality.

Filmmaker Nick Broomfield met both Marianne and Leonard during this time, and he looks back on their complicated relationship with fondness and much melancholy in the new documentary, Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love.

While Cohen’s professional career and notorious private life have been well documented, the emotional and psychological consequences of these historical circumstances on Ihlen’s life have largely gone ignored. Broomfield’s hazy, meandering film seeks to remedy that by exploring how commercial success inevitably reveals uncomfortable demons more easily hidden with artistic failure.

Most of the subjects interviewed for the film, including Cohen’s silver-tongued band mate Ron Cornelius, rationalize his philandering and bad behavior by referencing the social constructs and norms of free love. Marianne herself even admits that Cohen was an artist who could never be tied down, something confirmed by Aviva Layton, one of the couple’s longtime friends: “Did you ever know a poet or an artist that’s made a splendid husband?”

While Broomfield allows this sense of historical revisionism to go mostly unquestioned, his film does give Marianne a platform to complicate the comfy linearity of nostalgia. The memories she remembers are ones mired by depression, anxiety and heartbreak, which would ripple outward to her young son who saw Cohen as a father figure.

Truthfully, Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (opening Friday, July 26) is less about tragic love or failed romance than an unglamorous emotional fracturing that took years to culminate, the stuff history books and popular culture usually care to omit.

