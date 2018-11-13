Ride or die is the brutal mantra of ‘Widows’

× Expand Photo Credit: Courtesy Twentieth WIDOWS Widows

Steve McQueen’s first three feature films are stark portraits of individual punishment standing in for collective aguish. Despite taking place in different time periods and settings, each story links the deterioration of body, mind and spirit with greater social injustices and stigmas.

In Hunger and Shame, Michael Fassbender’s Greek god of a body suffers mightily for our societal sins, both as real-life striking prisoner Bobby Sands and as a fictional doomed yuppie sex addict respectively. 12 Years a Slave turns the Antebellum South into a cascade of horrific traumas perpetrated upon Solomon Northup (Chiwetel Ejiofor), a free black man abducted and thrust into slavery.

Possibly sensing his own self-serious track record, the British auteur goes into full sleaze mode with Widows, a trashy and slick collaboration with Gone Girl scribe Gillian Flynn. The synergy between McQueen’s rigorous formalism and the writer’s salacious overtones feel strained at times, but the result is never boring. The result is a Frankenstein’s monster of competing tones and genres.

Instead of fate dictating things, an unfettered sense of helplessness courses through the narrative. Single mother Linda (Michelle Rodriguez), one of the three women left holding the proverbial bag when their husbands are killed during a daring robbery, references this theme in the most casual of ways. After agreeing to partake in a daring scheme that will hopefully free them from all underworld debts, she cavalierly says, “Might as well see where this goes.”

It’s the literary equivalent of a shrug, and not the line of dialogue one would expect from a woman who’s facing imminent doom. But it speaks to the way Widows views life and death decisions for women under pressure. Through flippant exchanges and ludicrous plot turns, Flynn and McQueen’s wildly stylized script consistently challenges our expectations by subverting the dynamics of masculine power.

The dangerously improvisational actions of each widow, including stubborn ringleader Veronica (Viola Davis) and blond firebrand Alice (Elizabeth Debicki), provides further tension within the film’s simmering version of Chicago. Set in an urban district that’s part gangster’s paradise, part political quagmire, the film clearly divides its male characters by race. Brian Tyree Henry and Daniel Kaluuya’s kingpin brothers square off against Colin Farrell’s corrupt community alderman. By contrast, Veronica, Alice, and Linda make up an incredibly diverse crew.

In many ways, Widows pays homage to the archetypes and conventions associated with classic gangster films. There’s Kaluuya’s sadistic enforcer, Robert Duvall’s racist elder statesman and Liam Neeson as a sneering career criminal. Not surprisingly, these characters are all men; the women of McQueen and Flynn’s film are much more complex, driven by desperation and loyalty. They live in a different reality where economic hardships, parental responsibilities and striking loneliness are facts of life.

Both sides violently clash, adding to the film’s messiness but also deepening certain oddities that linger. On the one hand, blatantly obvious twists come across as purposefully silly. Yet underneath the dime store novel theatrics is a fascinating consideration of women under extreme duress. Amazingly, unique friendships are born from this enduring stress.

While Widows doesn’t fit neatly with the rest of McQueen’s filmography, the issue of tension related to time indeed applies. Hunger and Shame are staged like personal countdowns toward demise, while 12 Years a Slave functions as an iron-will endurance test promising eventual salvation.

Time plays a very different role in Widows (opening Friday, Nov. 16). The characters are not motivated by political protest, addiction or institutional evil, but the destruction of their normal lives. They simply want to return to the way things were, which admittedly existed only due to a great deal of ignorance or naiveté.

By going through the dramatic transformation from housewives to gun toting aggressors, Veronica’s crew reestablishes their identities by turning crime film patriarchy against itself. An awakening of this magnitude can only be appreciated after some reflection, which McQueen and Flynn tenderly note in the stirring final shot of a woman’s glowing smile.