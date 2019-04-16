Robert Pattinson yearns for equilibrium in ‘High Life’

× Expand High Life

As a relatively new parent, the lacerating baby screams in the otherwise hushed first sequence of High Life hit especially close to home. Few films would be gutsy enough to imagine the sudden shift from intimate quiet to disorienting panic as such a blow to one’s equilibrium, but this is no ordinary space opera. Claire Denis’ riveting genre dismemberment has similarly visceral triggers throughout, as well as indelible moments that are equally haunting and perplexing.

In the grand scheme of modern French cinema, Denis remains a singular figure. The emotional and thematic aspects of her work exist between the shots. That is, what’s not on screen is often more important than what’s presented. Jarring narrative gaps destroy all constructs of linear editing and time. Denis is less interested in traditional story than brazen confrontations between memory, sound and image, which helps illustrate the fragile relationship between body and mind.

There’s no better face to illustrate this suspended state of uncertainty than Robert Pattinson, whose unshakeable combination of anxiety and volatility has made him one of the most exciting actors of his generation. A blockbuster dreamboat many Twilight’s ago, Pattinson has since disavowed mainstream work almost entirely, instead hitching his wagon to auteur filmmakers like David Cronenberg, James Gray and the Safdie brothers.

By playing a marooned death row inmate and scientific guinea pig named Monte, High Life offers Pattinson something even more challenging. Here, he is one of multiple prisoners sent into orbit for prolonged experimental study. Denis captures the actor’s patented boiling energy in the film’s more violent moments, but it never becomes the defining attribute of Pattinson’s deeply layered turn.

Take the beautiful opening sequence with the aforementioned infant, a little girl named Willow. Living in solitude aboard an abandoned space ship (which looks like a shipping container), Monte tries to balance his maintenance duties with parental ones. Denis shuttles between the two in beautiful long stretches that find the actor displaying previously unseen tenderness.

Flashbacks of Earth begin to perforate Monte’s perspective similarly to Willow’s screams. The origins of his criminal acts pop up like random visions. Denis pays little attention to the social and political implications of the film’s Sci-Fi context, opting instead to immerse the viewer inside the hallways, laboratories and gardens of a cramped intergalactic purgatory that Monte and his inmates call home.

Dr. Dibs (Juliette Binoche), the mad scientist conducting fertility experiments on each prisoner, has constructed an environment where individual elements of reproduction are completely removed from sexual intercourse. Denis’ aesthetic response to the repression is a visual cornucopia of water, blood, semen, urine and breast milk seemingly unfettered from the limitations of gravity. Only Monte deems himself different. “I kept my fluids to myself,” he reminds Dibs.

Does this make him a saint amongst sinners, or just someone who has found god in restraint? Denis refuses to answer since she’s not that kind of filmmaker. Instead, mounting unease drives her images of rot and growth, and the pulsating music complementing them. She parallels this psychological unrest with close-ups of wounds that will be scars, and scars that will be wounds forever.

If High Life has one centering image, it's that of Willow, the baby that will grow up to become a woman who only knows metal interiors and blackness. The innocence Denis establishes in the prologue becomes compromised later with a staggeringly menacing flash-forward sequence.

Yet, this erotic, savage hallucination of a film is Denis’ most hopeful in years. Pattinson’s Monte never rivals the sexual predators of Bastards or the colonialist zombies in White Material. Despite being a murderer, he’s presented as someone responsible for stabilizing the internal and external chaos threatening to engulf the people he cares for most. It seems that the endless (and numbing) act of being selfless has rendered him a cypher in all other respects.