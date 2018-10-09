Robert Redford says so long (maybe) with ‘Old Man and the Gun’

× Expand The Old Man and the Gun

Over the last five decades, Robert Redford has slowly transformed from matinee idol to elder statesman. Once wholly representative of “New Hollywood” sexiness in films like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, his grizzled face now wears the imprint of a life spent working to reshape such an unforgiving industry.

His iconic mug will don the silver screen one last time in David Lowery’s feathery heist film The Old Man and the Gun. Forest Tucker, the aged career criminal who robbed banks well into his twilight years during the 1980s, will reportedly be Redford’s final role. If that is indeed the case, it’ll be a worthy career capper.

An irony lives at the heart of The Old Man and the Gun, which separates it from other more serious crime films. While Forest robs banks because he clearly loves the adrenaline rush, the cop who’s tasked with catching him doesn’t seem all that enthused by his job. Detective John Hunt (Casey Affleck) only feels professionally fulfilled after taking an interest in Forest’s exploits.

In a strange way, Forest inspires these kinds of positive reactions in all the people he meets despite committing potentially dangerous crimes. He acts the perfect gentleman to bank employees and even stops to help a stranded motorist (Sissy Spacek) in order to evade capture. He even develops a pleasant back and forth with Hunt, a kind of warm, fuzzy-blanket equivalent of the Robert De Niro/Al Pacino face-off in Heat.

The Old Man and the Gun (opening in wide release Friday, Oct. 12) is easily Lowery’s (who directed the underrated Pete’s Dragon remake) breeziest and most enjoyable film to date. But underneath its charming façade lies the ache of finality, and the realization that every grand ride comes to an end. For Redford, this is something to celebrate, and Lowery does so with a lovely film that plays like a slow dance with a star persona.

Opening

All About Nina: An up-and-coming stand-up artist (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) tries to balance her career and love life in this romantic comedy. Opens Friday, Oct. 12 at AMC Fashion Valley Cinemas.

Bad Times at the El Royale: A host of suspicious characters cross paths at a seedy motel that lies squarely on the border of California and Nevada. Directed by Drew Goddard (Cabin in the Woods). Opens in wide release Friday, Oct. 12.

First Man: Damien Chazelle (La La Land) and Ryan Gosling team up again for this biopic about Neil Armstrong’s life and career leading up to his iconic 1969 moonwalk. Opens in wide release Friday, Oct. 12.

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween: Based on the YA novels by R.L. Stine, this comedy sequel follows two boys who save their neighborhood from an onslaught of monsters straight out of horror novels. Opens in wide release Friday, Oct. 12.

Museo (Museum): Two middling veterinary school students decide to take matters into their own hands and pull off the most infamous heist of cultural artifacts in Mexico’s history. Opens Friday, Oct. 12, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

San Diego International Film Festival: Over 100 films from around the world will screen over the five-day festival that also features a swanky awards gala and numerous parties. Opens Wednesday, Oct. 10 and screens through Sunday, Oct. 14 at various theaters.

Tea with the Dames: Stage and screen icons Maggie Smith, Judi Dench, Joan Plowright and Eileen Atkins reminisce on their decades-spanning careers in this conversational documentary from Roger Michell. Opens Friday, Oct. 12 at Landmark Ken Cinema.

The Hate U Give: A young black woman finds herself torn between the residents of her impoverished neighborhood and the wealthy students of her prep school after she witnesses her best friend die at the hands of police officers. Opens in wide release Friday, Oct. 12.

The Old Man and the Gun: Robert Redford plays Forest Tucker, an aged bank robber who caused a national sensation in the 1980s after his crime spree was finally revealed to authorities. Opens in wide release Friday, Oct. 12.

Trouble: Two warring siblings battle for control of their family’s real estate fortune in this comedy starring Angelika Huston and Bill Pullman. Opens Friday, Oct. 12 at AMC Fashion Valley Cinemas.

One Time Only

Young Frankenstein: Monsters are made for laughter in Mel Brooks’ spoof of the classic horror films from the 1930s. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10 at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

The Maltese Falcon: Humphrey Bogart plays grouchy detective Sam Spade, who investigates the disappearance of a mysterious statuette. Screens at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11 through Saturday, Oct. 13 at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Finding Things I Don’t Want to Find: Based on six years of documentary fieldwork, this film traces material and spectral encounters around a small historic house museum specializing in Native American and settler history. Screens at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13 at the Digital Gym Cinema.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Rian Johnson directs the latest installment in the ongoing saga that now finds young Rey teaming up with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) to lead a new rebellion. Screens at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13 at Liberty Station’s North Promenade.

Halloween: John Carpenter’s harrowing slasher film introduced audiences to Michael Meyers, the hulking knife wielding serial killer who stalks his estranged sister (Jamie Lee Curtis). Screens at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17 at Arclight La Jolla Cinemas.