Romping through the Reich

× Expand Jojo and his imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler, play war games. (Photo courtesy Fox Searchlight Pictures)

With “Jojo Rabbit,” a brazenly reflexive satire set during the Nazi Reich’s final days, director Taika Waititi tries his hardest to find the funny in fascism. Mostly, he fails miserably. Walking such a tonal tightrope proves precarious for the New Zealand-born filmmaker known for tender coming-of-age yarns like “Boy” and “Hunt for the Wilderpeople,” and the horror splat-stick “What We Do in the Shadows.”

But it was Waititi’s directorial contribution to the Marvel Cinematic Conglomerate “Thor: Rangarok” that gave him enough mainstream capital to make something as potentially controversial as “Jojo Rabbit.” With great creative freedom comes great responsibility, and steep expectations.

The 10-year-old Jojo’s (Roman Griffin Davis) story begins with the prickly process of fanatical indoctrination, a psychological war with competing fronts. On the one hand, he loves the pomp and circumstance of dressing like a Nazi. But the violent actions and lack of empathy that accompany membership in this particular club feel entirely wrong, despite the incessant urging of Jojo’s imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (played by Waititi).

When Jojo discovers that his progressive mother, Rosie (Scarlett Johansson), has been secretly hiding a Jewish teenager named Elsa (Thomasin McKenzie) in their family home, this crisis of ideology becomes even thornier.

Waititi’s strength has always been infusing heartfelt emotion within genre scenarios that normally would repel such sentiment. So, it’s not surprising that the best scenes in “Jojo Rabbit” are neither comedic nor satirical, but earnest moments of friendship that develop between the two adolescent causalities of war.

In hindsight, it might have been more daring to ditch the overblown farcical elements altogether and skewer hatred and bigotry through a more nuanced lens. Because as it stands now, “Jojo Rabbit” feels like a Ruthian swing and a miss, a hollow gesture of film that was made simply because it’s maker could.

Opening

“Greener Grass”: Two soccer moms engage in a passive-aggressive feud in a DayGlo-colored, bizarro version of suburbia where adults wear braces on their already-straight teeth, everyone drives golf carts, and children magically turn into golden retrievers. Opens Friday, November 1, at the Landmark Ken Cinema.

“Jojo Rabbit”: During the waning days of Nazi Germany, a young fascist recruit named Jojo grapples with the tension between his loyalty to country and moral doubt regarding the atrocities that surround him. Oh, and he’s got an imaginary friend who’s Adolf Hitler (played by director Taika Waititi). Opens Friday, November 1, in wide release.

“Harriet”: Kasi Lemmons directs this biopic about Harriet Tubman, the former slave turned abolitionist who helped countless blacks escape slavery in the south through a network of safe houses that would come to be known as the Underground Railroad. Opens Friday, November 1, at the Angelika Carmel Mountain Cinemas.

“Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound”: An examination of how visionary directors work with sound designers to create the most exciting cinematic experiences. Featuring the insights and stories of iconic directors such as George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, David Lynch, Barbra Streisand, Ang Lee, Sofia Coppola and Ryan Coogler. Opens Friday, November 1 at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

“Motherless Brooklyn”: Edward Norton directs and stars in this neo-noir about a private detective diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome who tries to solve the murder of his boss. Opens Friday, November 1, in wide release.

“Terminator: Dark Fate”: She’s back! Linda Hamilton reprises her role as Sarah Connor in this latest sequel in the franchise made popular by Arnold Schwarzenegger’s lethal killing machine from the future. Opens Friday, November 1, in wide release.

One-Time Only

“Casablanca”: A classic of Hollywood cinema, this thriller finds Humphrey Bogart’s cynical club owner caught between ensuring his own survival and protecting the woman he once loved from Nazis. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, November 1, and Saturday, November 2, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

“The Big Lebowski”: Jeff Bridges stars as the pot-smoking bowler who gets caught up in a kidnapping scheme in the Coen brothers’ mad hatter riff on the screwball comedy. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

“Dinner at Eight”: In this comedic drama from 1933, an ambitious New York socialite plans an extravagant dinner party as her businessman husband, Oliver (Lionel Barrymore), contends with financial woes, causing a lot of tension between the couple. Screens at 1 p.m. Sunday, November 3, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

“12 Monkeys”: In this acclaimed sci-fi thriller, a convict is sent back in time to stop a devastating plague, but is sent too far back and is hospitalized as insane. Starring Bruce Willis and Brad Pitt. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Monday, November 4, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

“Big Gay Sing-Along with Chicago”: In the 1920s, imprisoned murderesses Velma (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Roxie (Renée Zellweger) fight for the attention of lawyer Billy Flynn (Richard Gere) while looking for fame. Screens at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.