Rose Byrne and Ethan Hawke charm in ‘Juliet, Naked’

Rose Byrne can do it all. She cut her acting teeth on FX’s nasty legal drama Damages going head to head with Glenn Close before graduating to supporting roles in big Hollywood tent poles and horror films. Brave comedic performances in films such as Bridesmaids, Neighbors, and Spy solidified her indelible range.

While those films cast Byrne as dynamic supporting foils, Juliet, Naked, provides her a much-deserved leading role as Annie, a community-minded museum curator who lives on the English coast with her pretentious academic boyfriend Duncan (Chris O’ Dowd). After spending years cultivating her career, she finally wants to have children. All he wants to do is pine over legendary grunge rock musician Tucker Crowe (Ethan Hawke), who mysteriously disappeared from the public limelight decades before.

Duncan’s obsession borders on creepy; he runs a low rent website dedicated to the musician’s cult following. After receiving the previously unheard copy of acoustic sessions for Crowe’s iconic album, Juliet, Annie posts a negative review on the fan forum. Tucker takes notice from the digital void, and the two strike up an online transatlantic correspondence.

Taking a page out of You’ve Got Mail’s playbook, Juliet, Naked, which utilizes the charming rapport found in Nick Hornby’s novel, establishes Annie and Tucker’s chemistry through email exchanges. Their flirtations stand in direct contrast to Annie’s crumbling relationship with Duncan, and director Jesse Peretz (Our Idiot Brother) effortlessly balances the competing emotions. It’s only when Tucker decides to visit Annie in the U.K. does the film become messy and overly complicated.

By that point Juliet, Naked (opening in wide release Friday, Aug. 24) has earned plenty of goodwill. It effortlessly weaves witty dialogue exchanges with endearing emotional confessions, all for the purpose of challenging traditional gender roles. Duncan’s obsession with the past reflects a dangerous form of male stagnation, while Annie’s brave decision to embrace a life of emotional instinct empowers her to see the future anew. Having spent years repenting for his sins, Tucker’s just happy to be in the conversation.

Opening

A.X.L.: The future is in shatters and humanity’s fate lies in the balance. It’s robot dog to the rescue. Opens in wide release Friday, Aug. 24.

Records Collecting Dust II: This music documentary about record collecting focuses on the East Coast cities of Boston, New York and Washington DC, and includes in depth interviews with 28 influential people from the ’80s hardcore music scene. Screens Thursday, Aug. 23 through Saturday, Aug. 25, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

San Diego Underground Film Festival: Over 140 films will screen at this annual showcase of experimental and independent cinema, which will also feature musical performances and panels. Screenings will take place at Bread and Salt in Barrio Logan and the 10th Avenue Arts Center in San Diego from Thursday, Aug. 23 through Sunday, Aug. 26.

Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood: This doc tells the deliciously scandalous story of Scotty Bowers, a former Marine who becomes a legendary escort and sexual procurer to closeted gay celebrities in post-WWII America. Opens Friday, Aug. 24, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Support the Girls: In this indie comedy from Andrew Bujalski, Regina Hall plays an overworked sports bar manager who must deal with a host of employee and patron issues on the job. Opens on Friday, Aug. 24, at the Landmark Ken Cinemas.

The Happytime Murders: Muppets are being murdered all around Los Angeles and a detective played by Melissa McCarthy must try and solve the crimes. Yep, you read that right.