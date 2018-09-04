Rousing ‘Madeline’s Madeline’ destroys conventional notions of authorship

× Expand Madeline’s Madeline

Madeline’s Madeline begins with what feels like an out-of-body experience. During the woozy opening moments of the film, an unnamed nurse peers deeply into the camera as if conducting last rites on a patient. Her voice, befitting of a chant, proclaims to the audience, “What you’re experiencing is just a metaphor.” Surrounded by darkness and illuminated by one blinding key light, the woman speaks from a dreamscape that exists beyond that of the natural world. But whose dream exactly?

The question of perspective is crucial to this illusive and challenging film that nimbly moves between tones with the ease of a fleet-footed feline. It tells the story of Madeline (Helena Howard), a volatile teenager living in New York City who has recently been released from a psychiatric ward after being committed by her overprotective mother Regina (Miranda July). Director Josephine Decker depicts Madeline’s reentry into society with fervent haziness, blurring imagery and fracturing scenes with non-linear editing.

At first, these experimental aesthetics suggest Madeline’s crisis of identity could be permanently damaging. Visions of domestic violence bleed together with stressful arguments. It’s unclear which of these have been conjured up by the girl’s imagination and what has actually happened. Stress remains a constant in Madeline’s life, which is why Regina initially supported her decision to join an experimental theatre troupe led by Evangeline (Molly Parker).

Madeline’s participation in the group dynamic provides distance and safety from the potentially tragic situation at home. However, Evangeline quickly proves herself to be opportunistic and manipulative, using her young star’s confidential confessions to redraft the play’s focus and intention. Torn between a mother who’s fraying at the seams and a manipulative mentor with selfish intensions, Madeline begins to break down emotionally.

The thorny situation fuels a larger examination of authorship and ownership in relation to traumatic memories. Decker meticulously traces the psychological impact both adults have on Madeline’s persona, and how this uncertainty allows for experimentations with dangerous and poetic body movements in spaces beyond the stage. Instead of depicting this process as grotesque or overtly symbolic, Madeline’s Madeline translates the young woman’s undercurrent of rage into lyrical self-expression and acts of resistance.

Caught in a briar patch of adult egos and insecurities, Madeline finds that being alone gives her the peace and quiet to figure things out. Regina and Evangeline rarely allow for contemplative space, often inundating Madeline with requests and worrisome questions that are entirely self-serving. The pressure eventually becomes too much for even Madeline’s fellow actors to bear, leading to an astounding final climax that recalibrates the power dynamic permanently.

Decker stages this coup with an audacious set piece that celebrates the boundless possibilities of an artist freed from all social constraints. In this moment, Madeline’s Madeline rebuts Darren Aronofsky’s brazenly oafish treatment of the female gaze in Mother!, another film obsessed with the power of symbolism.

Put another way, this rousing coming-of-age story directly confronts the limitations of auteurism, which argues that the artist of any film is its director. In fact, this very review has suggested Decker is solely responsible for the film's onscreen successes, but the truth is that Madeline's Madeline represents a collective achievement—one that embraces the pitfalls and scars inherent with cinematic collaboration.

By the end, the greatest modern horror it depicts is being a slave to someone else’s shoddy vision. This applies to all strata of human interaction, from the poisonous barbs of modern politics to the all-consuming stranglehold of digital technology. This is why the ending feels so revolutionary in its ability to present youthful empowerment as a reckoning of movement and confrontation. Despite the limitations and aggressions of the adult world, Madeline finally takes back control of her own narrative and starts living up to the film title’s galvanizing, empowering apostrophe.