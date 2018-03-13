San Diego Latino Film Festival celebrates 25 years

× Expand Zama

As with any broadly defined umbrella term, “Latino cinema” merely provides an entry point for what is a vast array of cultures, dialects, themes, myths, perspectives and styles all being transcribed through film. Over the past quarter century, multiple sea changes have brought those many complexities to the forefront.

Mexican New Wave filmmakers such as Alfonso Cuarón, Alejandro González Iñárritu and Guillermo del Toro all have successfully infiltrated Hollywood (and won Oscars). Film movements in Argentina, Brazil and Chile have introduced the world to the likes of Lucrecia Martel, Lisandro Alonso, José Padilha and Pablo Larraín among others, not to mention helped further solidify auteurs such as Patricio Guzmán and Arturo Ripstein in the lexicon of film history.

The San Diego Latino Film Festival, originally founded by Ethan van Thillo as a student film festival in 1993, has spent the last quarter century promoting the expansiveness and malleability of Latino cinema while providing local, national and international filmmakers the necessary platform to share their work with large audiences.

With the SDLFF’s 25th edition set to begin Thursday, March 15 and run through Sunday, March 25, the fest continues to explore the multi-faceted qualities of modern Latino cinema. Programs focusing on women filmmakers, LGBTQ stories and documentaries are just some of the special sidebars included in this year’s program. In truth, the massive schedule is daunting to navigate even with most of the events and screenings happening at AMC Cinemas Mission Valley and the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park, but there are some clear gems that are high priorities for the serious cinephile.

Top on the list will be Zama, the aforementioned Martel’s return to filmmaking after a nearly 10-year hiatus. This rigorous period epic based on the 1956 novel written by Antonio di Benedetto exposes the crumbling confidence of one disillusioned magistrate (Daniel Giménez Cacho) who is slowly going crazy in a backwater Argentine colony sometime in the 18th century. Imagine the madness of Werner Herzog’s films reduced down to the elliptical austerity of Robert Bresson.

Greed permeates Zama like the chorus of crickets and birds that flood the sound design. It’s what drives every character to make business deals, seduce partners and betray their loved ones. Martel depicts it all as absurd human folly and with each passing day, the sweltering heat slowly degrades fragile bodies hoping for salvation. The film’s scathing critique of colonialism becomes rooted in this organic dichotomy pitting mankind’s abnormal presence against the unflinching natural splendor surrounding Zama’s outpost.

Martel strips away all sense of time, turning the act of conquering into a lethargic undertaking with no end (or satisfaction) in sight. The character of Zama comes to symbolize this theme; he’s less living than biding time. Despite this pervasive anxiousness, the film itself feels completely at ease, using an almost calypso-style guitar to evoke the relaxed cycles of nature that cannot be stopped. In the final moments of spiritual rebirth, Martel evokes Jim Jarmusch’s black-and-white masterpiece Dead Man, but in beautiful living color.

If Zama sometimes condenses decades of cinematic time down into a single cut, The Desert Bride functions in more traditional terms by stretching out days into what feels like a lifetime. The restrained Argentine character study from co-directors Cecilia Atán and Valeria Pivato anchors itself to career maid Teresa Godoy (Paulina García) who’s being forcibly relocated after spending decades serving one family.

While on the road, Teresa befriends a nomadic street vendor named El Gringo (Claudio Rissi) whose rambling lifestyle provides her with the opportunity to momentarily forget the strict structure of regimented routine. If the film as a whole feels like an incomplete art house version of How Stella Got Her Groove Back, this comparison is upended as we watch García’s measured performance, which sways between cautiously paranoid and openly curious in response to male affection.

On the documentary side of things, Los Truenos de San Juan from Mexico is a stirringly visceral experience. Santiago Mazo’s film embeds itself in local community where debate over the use of sledgehammers to detonate homemade explosives called “thunders” rages on. While many citizens equate them with celebrating the past during their town’s yearly carnival, law enforcement and government stakeholders see them as a potentially dangerous safety issue.

As black market merchants stockpile supplies for thunder making and police strategize on how best to contain the raucous celebrations, conflict between the two seems inevitable. This tension helps turn Los Truenos into something of a thriller, even if the ending fails to live up to these expectations. More importantly, Mazo taps into the masculine need to express themselves through varying methods (control vs. chaos) and the historical and religious icons that often get appropriated in the process.

On paper, Matar a Jesús from Colombia reads like a run-of-the-mill revenge film. After witnessing her father’s assassination, a privileged Medellín university student Paula (Natasha Jaramillo) happens upon the killer while out clubbing with friends. Instead of calling the police, she decides to befriend Jesús (Giovanny Rodríguez) with the hopes of enacting her own vengeance.

The decision to kill turns out to be a difficult one, and director Laura Mora Ortega navigates the complicated emotional terrain with ease. The result is a sobering minimalist drama that relies on its two central performances to subvert standard tropes associated with the genre. Instead of feeling increased rage, Paula begins to question her motivations. In coming to understand the social and economic pressures that define Jesús’ life, she becomes more perplexed about her own endgame, growing up before our eyes under the most impossible of circumstances.

Along with presenting 150-plus films, SDLFF will also be hosting a 25th Anniversary Awards Ceremony Gala and Concert and the annual Sabor Latino Food, Beer and Wine Fest. For all ticket and event information visit sdlatinofilm.org.

