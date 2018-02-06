Scraping by in ‘A Ciambra’

× Expand A Ciambra

Like many impressionable teenagers, Pio (Pio Amato) looks up to his older brother. Except Cosimo (Damiano Amato), a wayward twenty-something thief, spends his time drinking, smoking and committing petty crimes. Positive role models are hard to come by in the new Italian drama, A Ciambra (Opening Friday, Feb. 9, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park).

Both siblings are members of an expansive Romani clan living in a makeshift immigrant community on the rural outskirts of Gioia Tauro. Long denied social services and seemingly exiled by Italian society, the Amatos and their neighbors have become vulnerable to looming Mafiosos, whose intimidation tactics only solidify patterns of cyclical poverty.

Essentially playing variations on themselves, the Amato family infuses A Ciambra with raw immediacy and consistent unpredictability. Their vulgar tongues and entrepreneurial pride can be self-destructive, lending a dynamic human face to Europe’s rampant class division and economic inequality. Yet, Pio still believes that better times lie ahead. When two family members are arrested for stealing cars, he decides to step up as the core provider.

This means volunteering for every small con that comes his way. He often enlists the help of Ayiva (Koudous Selhon), an older man from Burkina Faso who quickly becomes Pio’s surrogate brother. A Ciambra leisurely revels in their futile pursuits at financial gain, illuminating the massive energy Pio exerts compared to minimal returns. Eventually, he graduates to more brazen scores, which put in him the dangerous crosshairs of career thugs.

With A Ciambra, director Jonas Carpignano fuses two classic Italian genres—the neo-realist fable and blue-collar gangster saga. It oscillates between gritty indictments of institutional failures and energized montages where hand held camera work and music cues give the film its stylistic identity. The tonal mesh helps to root universal themes of class struggle and disenfranchised identity in the age of Europe’s immigration crisis.

However, Pio’s personal odyssey does not become an overtly political allegory. Carpignano focuses on close interpersonal relationships that evolve depending on the financial or emotional stakes at play. There are countless shots of rambunctious children emulating the behavior of their older family members, watching and listening to an adult world they will eventually inherit. For Pio, childlike curiosity erodes over time when the realities of sustained poverty become more pronounced.

A Ciambra is Carpignano’s sophomore directorial effort—his previous film Mediterranea also examined the transitory lives of immigrants, albeit from a much more kinetic vantage point. Both features complicate the current refugee crisis by examining it from an intimate standpoint, focusing intensely on how friendships, betrayals, traditions and hierarchies are challenged when people are displaced from their homes.

Throughout the film, Pio becomes more aware of his family’s cultural connection with the past, and how past memories have warped over time. Carpignano initiates this process with a stunning opening sequence set decades before. Here, the family’s stoic grandfather roams the hillside as a younger man with his steadfast horse (one recurring surreal image), becoming the living embodiment of nomadic freedom long since disappeared from modern life. That Pio, who’s such a restless spirit, will never experience this facet of his heritage is one of the film’s great sadnesses.

Asked to anchor the entire film on his scrawny shoulders, Pio is a formidable presence. He never expresses too much, suppressing the unbridled excitement of a child entering into the adult world only to realize that responsibility isn’t what it’s cracked up to be. The film’s heartbreaking final act only confirms that choosing between friendship and family is an unnatural compromise, which inevitably sows regret especially for the susceptible young souls wanting so desperately to feel affirmation from their elders. Scraping by shouldn’t come at this high a cost, but for Pio, it always will.