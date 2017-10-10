Screenings at Digital Gym Cinema is cutthroat Giallo

× Expand Your Vice is a Locked Room and Only I Have the Key

In the grand spectrum of horror subgenres, Italian giallo films are the most visually and emotionally kinetic. Post-war, neorealist and German expressionist literature helped lay the narrative groundwork for these salacious mysteries, but their jarring cinematic style and relentless pace is representative of the sinister schizophrenia and repressed rage that was bubbling under the 1960s free-love era.

Filmmakers such as Mario Bava, Dario Argento and Lucio Fulci each contributed versatile variations on what become a standard plot combining grisly murders, drowsy sex scenes and impassioned acts of elaborate revenge. No camera angle could dip too far, and no backdrop had enough vibrant color.

Throughout October, Digital Gym Cinema will be presenting “A Giallo Affair,” weekly screenings of restored prints that showcase the genre’s evocative range and wild possibilities. Sergio Martino’s 1972 rural nightmare Your Vice is a Locked Room and Only I Have the Key (Sunday, Oct. 15 and Monday, Oct. 16) offers the perfect introduction to those witnessing giallo’s mad hatter aesthetics. Set mostly inside the massive country villa of abusive, burnt-out writer Oliviero (Luigi Pistilli), Martino’s film confronts the repetition and absurdity lurking beneath classic Hitchcockian suspense.

After opening with a sultry and intimate title sequence draped in satin sheet lovemaking, the story quickly turns nasty. Oliviero verbally and sexually harasses his dazed wife Irina (Anita Strindberg) while holding court in front of freewheeling hippie visitors. Not only does such brazen brutality show the depths of his depravity, it establishes an imbalanced gender dynamic consistently challenged throughout by displays of feminist vengeance.

Not long after this brutishness, a mysterious sickle-wielding killer begins to slice the throats of multiple beautiful women. Your Vice… uses these horrifying developments to examine the crumbling mental state of each character, even after the bloody set-up reveals itself to be a first-rate MacGuffin. The plot thickens even more when Oliviero’s seductive niece Floriana (Edwige Fenech) shows up unannounced, causing sexual havoc in a household already brimming with bad juju.

Giallo films often sacrifice narrative coherence for stylistic bravura, but Your Vice… manages to balance the two with confidence. Psychological melodrama between the central characters amplifies feelings of betrayal, lust and jealousy. Martino exemplifies these emotions through a consistent array of moody organ notes, exaggerated camera moves and quick visceral montages. While the film doesn’t reach the delirious heights of Argento’s best work, it nevertheless evokes giallo’s manic view of a fragmented world collapsing under the weight of sex and murder.

Your Vice… also contains a fair amount of absurdist humor, mostly involving the evilest black cat ever put to screen. Oliviero’s devilish feline, aptly named Satan, becomes Irina’s true nemesis, stalking her cage full of innocent white doves and meowing loud enough to draw the attention of visiting police officers. Martino willfully cuts back to close-ups of Satan’s one-eyed glare during the extended climax, an acidic reminder that no giallo horror story is ever truly finished until the credits roll.

In relation to many of its contemporaries, Your Vice… takes a more overtly critical view of misogyny and sadistic tendencies. Rumbling and grousing like an Italian James Caan, Oliviero is obviously the root of all evil. His combination of arrogance, privilege and insecurity help turn the phenomenon of writer’s block into an outwardly sadistic display of tantrums, alcoholic benders and sexual assault. Yet Floriana and Irina suffer from their own bouts of pomposity, which inevitably foils well-laid plans months in the making.

Giallo is often about keeping characters (and audiences) off balance. Your Vice… does so with effortless glee, embracing the frazzled and warped headspace of people who believe they are immune to fate’s spiteful sense of comeuppance. “A Giallo Affair” continues in the coming weeks with screenings of the fabulously titled Don’t Torture a Duckling and Death Laid an Egg.