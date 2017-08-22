Self-inflicted desperation fuels ‘Good Time’

× Expand Good Time

Early in Josh and Benny Safdie’s Good Time, lead ragamuffin Connie Nikas (Robert Pattinson) seems to have a poor plan for every situation. A half-assed robbery scheme ends up landing his mentally disabled brother Nick (Benny Safdie) in jail. Desperate for bail money, Connie tries to convince his sometime girlfriend Corey (Jennifer Jason Leigh) to pony up the full amount. Then comes the daring rescue attempt from a heavily guarded hospital room that goes hilariously south.

In a dank genre universe perfectly ripe for elaborate and nervy set pieces, Connie’s hare-brained ideas reflect his unchecked delusion. Supposedly driven by love of family, this man’s engine is fueled by pure adrenaline and selfishness run amok. Fittingly, Good Time is brazenly stylized, evoking the grit and grime of the 1970s American New Wave. The film’s haunting synthesizer screams and tonal deviations mirror Connie’s outlook on life, creating malleable anti-fantasy elements that keep getting reshaped and restructured. It is a film of red herrings and wrong turns, tangents and chance encounters.

The initial motivations driving Connie slowly dissolve away as new criminal opportunities present themselves. He uses people up and ditches them for what’s next. Pattinson’s indelible performance doesn’t spell any of this out. He hides behind scraggly locks, rough facial hair and unfeeling shark eyes. Whatever desperation he exhibits is purely rooted in self-preservation, and this makes him deceptively scary.

The Safdie brothers, who previously directed the poetically raw Heaven Knows What, unleash Connie into a blistering neon New York City landscape, trying to keep pace with smooth helicopter shots and manic zooms. Sean Price Williams’ gripping cinematography aligns perfectly with Oneohtrix Point Never’s howling score, creating a formal quicksand that always threatens to overwhelm Connie’s latest pursuit. Somehow he evades disaster.

When Connie accidentally links up with Ray (Buddy Duress), a fellow malcontent with equally reckless decision-making skills, the film fuses together two sticks of human dynamite. The pairing creates a strong friction that changes its trajectory. Both characters have made a habit of stealing other people’s time, and watching them slowly pick each other apart is riveting.

Good Time warns vigorously against the erosion of structure. While it flails and sprints and dodges with Connie, the ghost of the opening scene remains strongly present. A psychologist (Peter Verby) tries to give Nick some fresh perspective on life. “You choose your truth,” he says immediately before Connie storms in and initiates the rush of raw energy and momentum that propels Good Time into the night.

But the psychologist’s words continue to reverberate as Connie deceives and manipulates people, grabbing that extra inch before taking a mile. Not surprisingly, the Safdies’ present numerous truths that come and go depending on which way the film sways. Two Black supporting characters, including teenager Crystal (Taliah Webster) and Dash (Barkhad Abdi), an amusement park security guard, give Connie refuge in their respective houses only to be disrespected and discarded without much complexity.

Good Time, which opens Friday, Aug. 25, has difficulty reconciling the problematic racial subtext regarding the treatment of these minority characters, both by Connie and figures of authority like police officers. The film feels much more comfortable watching white characters devour each other over greed and entitlement. At one point Connie is accused of thinking he’s better than everyone else. “I am,” he responds, finally pulling away the mask of self-prescribed savior to reveal his true self.

Relentless and intoxicating, Good Time is a manic and devious exploration of greed. It skewers a particular grifter persona that thrives on uncertainty and sabotage, someone who looks in the mirror and mistakes guilt for good intentions.