Size matters in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’

Marvel’s ever-expanding Cinematic Universe isn’t typically known for grand romantic interludes. The closest this self-serious franchise has ever gotten to a classic love story is 2015’s Ant-Man. Cat burglar Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) saves the world by shrinking down to the size of an insect but still finds time to flirt endlessly with mad crush Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly). The romantic comedy and superhero saga doesn’t always nicely cohere, but at least the resulting standalone had heart.

Three years and (count ‘em!) seven feature films later, Marvel’s roving narrative microscope returns to its smallest warrior with Ant-Man and the Wasp. Director Peyton Reed struggles mightily to rekindle the passion and charm of his original entry. The chemistry between Scott and Hope, who now fights alongside Ant-Man on equal ground as the Wasp, all but takes a backseat to the overly redundant plot temporally situated immediately before the earth shattering events of Avengers: Infinity War.

Under house arrest by order of the F.B.I. for his role in havoc strewn during the events of Captain America: Civil War, Scott has plenty of time to question his failed relationships with Hope and her father Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), who’ve since gone underground to evade capture. But Marvel movies are constructed for the purpose of reunions, however implausible, and all three characters inevitably team up to explore the subatomic quantum realm where Hank’s wife Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer) has been trapped for decades.

Their quest draws the attention of weapons dealers (led by a bored Walton Goggins), the Feds (led by an even more bored Randall Park) and Marvel’s latest shape-shifting villain named Ghost (a not-so-bored Hannah John-Kamen). Reed orchestrates an endless revolving door of frantic action scenes where Scott and Hope manipulate the size of their bodies and other objects to, well, kick ass. Long stretches of tedious exposition are used to connect the dots.

Ant-Man and the Wasp isn’t the worst Marvel movie ever, but it might be the most inconsequential. The egregiously low stakes are initially refreshing in that the audience doesn’t have to suffer under an onslaught of winking Easter eggs, origin stories, or world building. Instead, Reed favors toothless screwball gags that play with dimension and scale, which is the trademark of Ant-Man’s appeal. Still, Scott seems to be having far less fun defying gravity while his manic sidekick Luis (Michael Peña) more than makes up for the lack of energy.

Eventually, repetition in action and tone neuter the film’s creative energy. Hyper-chaotic chase scenes operate under the standard guidelines for Marvel pursuits. Alliances inevitably shift depending on necessity, and characters refuse to stop verbalizing their most boring thoughts. One hilarious scene involving interrogation by way of truth serum (“it’s not truth serum!”) seems to directly rebuke this motif, but there’s far too few of these self-aware moments to make up for the narrative drudgery.

Most disappointingly, the film shows an inexplicable disinterest in Scott and Hope’s odd couple pairing. Reed’s best films (Down With Love, Bring it On) are woozy confections that thrive on the chemistry felt between witty sassy pants. So why doesn’t Ant-Man and the Wasp at least take a few choice moments from its two hour running time to get romantically saucy? Maybe the powers that be thought fanboys would be more interested in seeing giant Ant-Man drunkenly stumble through the San Francisco Bay than believable sexual tension between Rudd and Lilly, actors who bring very different virtues to the table.

Ironically, Ant-Man and the Wasp’s brutal post-credits sequence stings the most, a reflection of what Marvel films could be if the shackles of franchising were permanently released. In a single striking moment of quiet, Scott’s life suddenly gets very small and lonely. And then all of the highfalutin raucousness that came before seems even less significant in hindsight.

