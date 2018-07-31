Slow, steady and sublime, ‘Araby’ chases the past

× Expand Araby

Early on in Araby, João Dumans and Affonso Uchoa’s sublime Brazilian road movie, an ill elderly woman ruminates about the healing effects of rest.

“We get there if we take it slow, “ she says in a raspy voice.

For a rambling saga awash with melancholic silence and sobering regrets, her words carry the wisdom of life experience. This scene also foreshadows the surprising character arc of a singularly nimble story that reveals itself quietly over time.

On the surface, Araby’s first act languishes in temporal and physical tedium. André (Murilo Cailari) and his sickly brother are stuck waiting for their parents to return home from travelling. He cycles around town searching for something, anything of interest. His health worker aunt Márcia (Gláucia Vandeveld) checks in on them sporadically, but really the incessant mechanical hum from a local industrial plant down the street is the only constant in their life.

Factory alarms blare one morning and André rushes to investigate. He finds Márcia standing over the unconscious body of Cristiano (Aristides de Sousa), a reserved drifter with no immediate family. In the days following, André happens upon the collapsed man’s journal while gathering his personal effects. This is when Araby beautifully and suddenly transforms like no other recent film; in a radical shift, Cristiano begins narrating the contents of his sprawling notebook which play out on screen, poetically reminiscing of his time spent on the road.

Is this truly Cristiano’s perspective, or just André creating drama out of life’s mundane details? The filmmakers only give us the factory worker’s revealing confession: “All we have is what we remember.” Even at the time of writing, Cristiano recognizes that he might not truly recall the whole story. What matters the most here is that he’s documenting it, gaps and all.

The film itself also adopts a nomadic existence. Fluid and tangential, it jumps between lyrical vignettes that deepen Cristiano’s backstory. His days are full of long walks down country roads, conversations with new people, and solitary nights sleeping alone. The clues to this new formal identity were there all along: it does, after all, feature opening credits scored to Jackson C. Frank’s rambling-man ode “Blues Run the Game.”

Once merely an extra in the film, Cristiano now becomes its focal point. His life takes substantial shape through intimate moments never meant for sharing. Friendships, failed love affairs and devastating secrets act as signposts. Like André, the audience becomes a voyeur watching Cristiano reconstruct the details of his incomplete memories.

Dumans and Uchoa also examine social and economic tensions of modern Brazil through Cristiano’s eyes. While picking fruit on a massive tangerine farm, he learns of local activists who helped fortify worker unions in the area. One particular man spent years organizing strikes, and he’s remembered differently depending on the citizen historian doing the talking. Impressions are always subjective, but from bias some truth emerges.

Another striking aspect of Araby is its musicality. Guitar ballads are performed in rustic settings helping tell the story of each region. Some of these group renditions happen during layovers in small towns or on backwoods farms, providing a soundtrack not only to Cristiano’s life, but also to the country as a whole.

If songs and laughter provide Cristiano with the hope needed to survive life on the road, the loneliness that comes with being alone tends to have the opposite effect. His fling with a co-worker named Ana (Renata Cabral) might offer some chance at happiness, but things turn bad fast. Life has a funny way of souring things for a man so used to walking away.

Without pretense or sentiment, Araby (opening Friday, Aug. 3, at the Digital Gym Cinema) is one of the year’s richest cinematic experiences. It unearths the costs of constantly roaming free, chasing memories, leaving people behind, and refusing to express one’s self in the moment. For Cristiano, fresh starts are just another way to justify running away.