Something to Talk About

× Expand Photo courtesy Niko Tavernise/Netflix “The Irishman” is Martin Scorsese’s epic saga of organized crime in postwar America.

As CEO of the San Diego International Film Festival, Tonya Mantooth has witnessed the power of the silver screen.

She is thrilled she gets to do it again Tuesday, October 15, to Sunday, October 20, at The Theatre Box, The Balboa Theatre, The Pendry SD Hotel and Arclight La Jolla.

“We’re excited about the power of the films we’ve been able to bring in,” said Mantooth, also the festival’s artistic director. “It’s really about showcasing some amazing subjects and amazing filmmakers from around the world.

“We’re hosting them here in San Diego and giving San Diego an opportunity to get very close to seeing why these filmmakers make these films and be introduced to important topics.”

The 18th San Diego International Film Festival features “Jojo Rabbit” for opening night at the Balboa Theatre, as well as “The Irishman” at the ArcLight Cinemas La Jolla Kickoff Film Premiere on October 17.

“We do like to be able to premiere films before the theatrical release,” she said. “But it’s also about what are the indie filmmakers doing. What are the issues they’re taking on. We try to really broaden the scope of the programming. We have a little bit of something for everybody. We have really strong foreign films that really highlight the great work in other countries.”

The San Diego International Film Festival opens for submissions in January. Its panel screened 3,000 films from 70 countries.

“That’s something we’re incredibly proud of,” Mantooth said. “To engage filmmakers from around the world is really, really key. We have 60 screeners who commit to watching films all year long.

“We have programmers who look at every genre—like features, documentaries, shorts—and work with us to curate a really, really strong lineup. It’s a process that’s important to us.”

Mantooth would know. A 10-time regional Emmy award winner, she began her career as an executive producer when she became the director of acquisitions for CRM Films.

She cofounded and was president of The Dakota Group, a film and postproduction company in Southern California. Mantooth has produced national TV campaigns and award-winning documentaries for Fortune 500 companies.

In 2007, she launched Mantooth Studios, which produced four feature films, including “Grave Secrets.”

Mantooth and her colleagues took over the San Diego International Film Festival in 2012.

“The four of us who took it over wanted to rebuild and bring more international exposure and to be able to highlight the city as the arts and culture city that it is,” she said.

This year, the festival is honoring six individuals: Laurence Fishburne (Gregory Peck Award); Jared Harris (Cinema Vanguard Award); Pitbull (Music Icon Award); Lindsay Wagner (Humanitarian Award); Jillian Bell (Fairbanks Award); and Camila Morrone (Rising Star Award).

For the Gregory Peck Award, Mantooth works with the Peck family to identify the person who carries on the family’s legacy of equal rights for all. This year that person is Fishburne.

“We’re thrilled to have him,” she said.

Mantooth is a longtime fan of Harris, whose roles included Lane Pryce in “Mad Men;” David Robert Jones in “Fringe;” King George VI in “The Crown;” and Valery Legasov in the HBO miniseries “Chernobyl.”

“He’s a British actor and not only on stage and in film,” she said. “He has an incredible portfolio with ‘Mad Men,’ ‘The Crown’ and ‘Chernobyl.’ Richard Harris is his father. He has this incredible body of work. He brings a lot to the table.”

Mantooth called Bell an “incredibly talented young actress we’ll see more and more of.” She auditioned for “Saturday Night Live” as a cast member but was instead hired as a writer. Bell recently starred in the critically acclaimed fim “Brittany Runs a Marathon.”

“They saw in her the brilliance in her comedic writing,” she said. “‘Brittany Runs a Marathon’ is such a great showcase for her.”

Morrone is a rising star, Mantooth said.

“She’s a young talent who is really in the early stages of her career and shows great promise.”

Musician Pitbull “is just amazing,” she said. “To have someone of his caliber who crosses all demographics and generations, I love that. He’s a humanitarian. That is true of all of our honorees.”

Mantooth said legendary TV actress Wagner shares the festival’s mission, just like the rest of the honorees.

“We feel it’s important to develop empathy and use cinema for a positive change and to really bring people together,” she said. “We hear that in their acceptance speeches. It’s about aligning them with our mission.”

Like the honorees, the films at the San Diego International Film Festival wants to start a conversation. She cites “Clemency” starring Alfre Woodard as one such film.

“She’s brilliant in the role of Bernadine Williams,” she said. “This film is really interesting. What you see is wherever you stand on the issue of the death penalty, you’ll see the film explores it from a different standpoint.

“It shows the reality of those who have to carry it out and what a toll it takes. No matter how hard you try to stay disconnected, there are emotional repercussions. You see the toll. You walk out of this film wanting to have a conversation. That is the whole point of a good film. It’s not necessarily about trying to change people’s minds. It’s to start a conversation.”