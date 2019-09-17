Space is the final responsibility in ‘Ad Adsta’

× Expand Ad Astra

"Star Trek” famously described space as the final frontier. “Ad Astra,” an intergalactic odyssey that refuses to glamorize exploration, sees it as the final responsibility. But mankind’s self-inflicted burden, which feeds a desperate need to find fresh resources, search for alien intelligence, and conquer far off lands, comes with a steep emotional cost. It’s especially true for the children of parents who’d rather escape into dark galactic realms of self-mythologizing than deal with the realities of everyday life.

Director James Gray focuses on this personal theme instead of fixating on the iconography and conventions of science fiction, a genre traditionally obsessed with peering into our collective future through the lens of technology rather than psychology. That order gets reversed in “Ad Astra,” which quietly opens with concise prologue explaining that our future existence is “a time of both hope and conflict.”

Astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) embodies this dilemma, but no one would know it from looking at him. Only in voice-over narration does this stoic man, the son of famed Space Command legend Clifford McBride (Tommy Lee Jones), fully lay bare the kind of doubts and questioning that would put him in danger during high-pressure situations.

Early in “Ad Astra,” that’s exactly what happens when a mysterious power surge cripples the space antenna where Roy has been tasked to conduct maintenance. His atmospheric free fall is a symphony of spatial disorientation, stylistically rivaling the crippling intensity of Damien Chazelle’s “First Man.” Gray may be especially attuned to the nuances of character-driven drama, but it’s in these moments that he proves just as adept at orchestrating epic action scenes.

“Ad Astra” rather conveniently uses the aforementioned anti-matter disturbance to jettison Roy into deep space on a classified mission toward Neptune, where his father’s ill-fated extra-terrestrial fact-finding mission known as The Lima Project went dark. Along the way, Roy’s experiences (some of them violent and harrowing) provide a clearer window into how humanity has spread out across the solar system like a plague, bringing capitalist and lawless urges to places that were supposed to inspire utopian hope.

For instance, the moon plays host to a fragmented collection of competing mining colonies in perpetual state of war, making travel across the lunar surface akin to crossing the plains in 19th century American west. Instead of thieves on horseback, Gray gives us faceless marauders in space suits driving rovers and wielding punishing laser weaponry. One masterful chase sequence strips away the jarring sounds one would normally associate with cars in hot pursuit, making the ensuing crashes all the more devastating and poetic. Fans of Gray’s cop film “We Own the Night,” which features a similarly impressionist auto wreck, will not be disappointed.

As Roy travels farther away from Earth, he gets increasingly closer to reconciling the difficult truths about his father’s persona. This is even more complicated since Clifford has long been anointed a hero by the very government that now views his legacy as threat. “Ad Astra’s” heart of darkness narrative comes close to tracing over the serpentine trajectory of “Apocalypse Now.” Thankfully, the socio-political implications of Clifford’s philosophies or Roy’s loyalties are less important than the impact those elements have had on their parent/child relationship mostly defined by a father’s absence.

Gray has been concerned with they ways patriarchal trauma trickles down through generations since the beginning of his career (“Little Odessa,” “The Yards”), but “Ad Astra” (opening Friday, September 20) feels like an even more intimate family tragedy. Much of that has to do with Pitt’s subdued, vulnerable performance. By his own reflective admission, masculinity tropes have made Roy a stronger explorer and a weaker man, a brave explorer and a cowardly husband.

Coming to grips with these dichotomies informs Roy’s struggle with guilt, and the film’s complicated view of responsibility in general. “Ad Astra” remains an impressive big budget marvel, but what resonates most is the way Gray seamlessly explores how, eventually, we all must come face to face with the legend of our parents, and reconcile the hurtful wounds they’ve indebted us. Through Roy’s eyes, the sting of parental influence and its lasting, crippling effects becomes a humbling experience.