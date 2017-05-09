Sprawling, enigmatic ‘Risk’ tries (and fails) to profile Julian Assange

Laura Poitras constructs intimate non-fiction portraits that reflect larger institutional and governmental failures in the post-9/11 era. Her incredibly tense documentary Citizenfour charts the secret Hong Kong rendezvous between whistleblower Edward Snowden and investigative journalists Glenn Greenwald and Ewen MacAskill leading up to the infamous leak of classified NSA documents in 2013.

Citizenfour unfolds like a spy thriller, with Snowden’s warranted paranoia and anxiety playing out in real time. The global implications can be felt even though Poitras’ camera hardly ever leaves the hotel room. Her new film Risk, a long-gestating examination of WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Julian Assange, is a more sprawling and enigmatic endeavor, seemingly pieced together by spare parts and competing ideas.

× Expand Risk

Beginning in 2011 with the United States diplomatic cables leak, Risk haphazardly tries to be both breaking news source and intimate exposé, examining the rising infamy of Assange as both a proponent for free information and social pariah. Poitras is given incredible access to meetings with Wikileaks staffers, including conversations where strategic decision-making and arrogant philosophizing often blur together. Scenes with noted computer hacker Jacob Appelbaum prove that Poitras’ interest also lies in the cyber community that orbits Assange’s star persona.

Risk experiences multiple jarring shifts in direction which give it an unfocused quality. Facing rape charges and extradition to Sweden, Assange is given asylum by Ecuador and holds up in its London embassy. Even in such cramped confines he remains an aloof cipher without a shred of vulnerability to share. Poitras expresses her frustration through candid voice-overs.

During the last few scenes, Risk finally addresses WikiLeaks’ role in publishing DNC emails that invariably affected America’s 2016 presidential election. By this point Poitras has exhausted herself following up so many different leads. Despite the specter of Russia looming, Assange himself fades into the background, successfully avoiding any palatable responsibility for his actions. Risk opens Friday, May 12, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Opening

After the Storm: In Hirokazu Koreeda’s new drama, a deadbeat father tries to make amends with his ex-wife and son while battling family demons.

Buster’s Mal Heart: Rami Malek stars in this mystery thriller about a man whose chance encounter with a conspiracy theorist sends him down an apocalyptic rabbit hole.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword: Guy Ritchie puts his patented hyper-stylized stamp on the classic medieval folklore about a poor miscreant who becomes a king.

Snatched: Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn star in this comedy about a mother and daughter who get embroiled in a shady plot south of the border while on vacation.

The Wall: Two American Marines (Aaron Taylor-Johnson and John Cena) become trapped behind a wall after a lethal sniper fires upon their position.

One Time Only

Monty Python and the Holy Grail: The legendary English comedy troupe takes aim at the King Arthur legend. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Forrest Gump: Tom Hanks stars as the simple southerner who becomes a stand-in for major American historical events of the last century. Screens at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 11 through Saturday, May 13, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

King Corn: This feature documentary about two friends, one acre of corn, and the subsidized crop that drives our fast-food nation. Screens at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

The Martian: In this thrilling space adventure from acclaimed director Ridley Scott and starring Academy Award Winner Matt Damon, an astronaut is left stranded on Mars and must use his wits to survive and find a way back home. Screens at 3:20 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Hook: Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the Peter Pan fairy tale stars Robin Williams and Dustin Hoffman. Screens at 7:15 p.m. Monday, May 15, at Arclight La Jolla Cinemas.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective: Jim Carrey’s iconic animal loving sleuth looks into a case involving the missing Miami Dolphins mascot. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma