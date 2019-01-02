Spring screenings

× Expand Everybody Knows

We’ve rung in the New Year, prayed for more Trump associate indictments, and waited for the glorious moment Democrats take control the House of Representatives. Well, wait no longer! 2019 is officially here!

It also means we can look into the near future and see what new movie releases are on the horizon. This quarter of the year has been unfairly labeled a dumping ground for bad movies. Look a little closer, however, and the release schedule often yields plenty of B-movie gems and foreign treasures. See below for our recommendations.

Glass (Jan. 11): Love him or hate him, M. Night Shyamalan seems to inspire extreme reactions with his hyper-reflexive genre films. Once anointed the heir apparent to Steven Spielberg, the director of The Sixth Sense and The Village fell into obscurity after multiple financial flops. But Shyamalan struck gold again with 2015’s Split, which ended up being a surprise sequel of sorts to his excellent superhero fable Unbreakable. The final chapter of this trilogy will focus on Samuel L. Jackson’s feeble criminal mastermind.

Stan and Ollie (Jan. 18): John C. Reilly and Steve Coogan play the legendary comic duo at the tail end of their respective careers. This kind of subtle biopic will be catnip for the older Landmark crowd pining for a simpler, more nostalgic version of classic Hollywood.

Cold War (Jan. 25): For those not familiar with Polish director Pawel Pawlikowski, this black-and-white gem about two lovers trying to survive the numbing mechanisms of communism will be a great introduction. While not as philosophically rigorous as the director’s previous film Ida, this decades-spanning romance confronts many of the same themes of jealousy and desire at odds within an ideologically oppressive state.

Cold Pursuit (Feb. 8): It wouldn’t be wintertime without a nasty Liam Neeson action vehicle. Here, he plays a snowplow driver seeking vengeance against the drug dealers responsible for the death of his son. Longtime Neeson accomplice Jaume Collet-Serra is not involved, which never bodes well. On the bright side, Hans Petter Molland—who directed the original Norwegian thriller In Order of Disappearance in 2014—returns to helm in this English-language remake.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (Feb. 8): Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s original building block extravaganza smartly critiqued the capitalist forces that have made product placement so prevalent in modern blockbusters. This official sequel—co-directed by Trolls maestro Mike Mitchell and Lego Batman-alum Trisha Gum—looks to ride the coattails of its predecessor’s success. The lackluster pedigree doesn’t inspire much confidence, but there will be some fun to be had here.

Never Look Away (Feb. 15): Cinephiles will remember German director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck for his 2006 art house hit The Lives of Others about a communist surveillance specialist growing increasingly obsessed with the subjects of his investigations. It’s taken him nearly a decade to recover from the 2010 debacle, The Tourist, but now von Donnersmarck returns with an epic character study about an artist suffering from PTSD as a result of his childhood under Nazi rule and time spent in East Germany.

Everybody Knows (March 1): Asghar Farhadi ventured outside of his native Iran to make 2013’s The Past in France. Now the master dramatist behind A Separation and About Elly sets his latest morality tale in modern Madrid. Staring the knockout pair of Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz, this tale of deceit and desire will undoubtedly have some sort of twist associated with it, and be one of the season’s must-sees.

Transit (March 1): A saga of stolen identity and intrigue very much in the vein of German master Christian Petzold’s recent string of psychological examinations of WWII trauma (Barbara, Phoenix). While not guaranteed to play in San Diego, we’re including this in the hopes that some adventurous theater chain (hint, hint Digital Gym Cinema) will lock down a local release.

Captain Marvel (March 8): Marvel movies typically don’t make the cut for these previews (because they usually suck). But none of them have Brie Larson. The Oscar-winning performer known for dramatic roles in Room and Short Term 12 enters the canon of comic book cinema with this big budget origin story about Carol Danvers, an ex-fighter pilot turned alien badass who aligns with Avengers head honcho Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to save Earth in the 1980s.

Ash is Purest White (March 15): Jia Zhangke, one of the world’s foremost filmmakers, exposes the falsehoods of gangster machismo and economic distress through the eyes of a woman scorned (played by the magnificent Zhao Tao) in this towering crime drama. Split in two distinct but connected sections, Jia traces the ripple effects of China’s evolution as a world power, focusing intensely on the moral compromises that arise in the process.

Us (March 15): Two years ago comedian Jordan Peele stunned the film world with Get Out, a fantastic horror/satire that dealt with modern day racism in an entirely new way. His sophomore directorial effort, about a Black family terrorized by their murderous doppelgangers, seems cut from the same tonal vein. Dubbed “a new nightmare” during the scary trailer, it will undoubtedly play with issues of identity and perspective as stars Luptia Nyong’o (excellent in everything) and Winston Duke (excellent in Black Panther) try to ascertain what’s real and imagined.

Where’d You Go, Bernadette? (March 22): No stranger to peculiar characters or situations, Richard Linklater tackles Maria Semple’s comedic novel about an agoraphobic architect who suddenly disappears and leaves her wealthy Seattle life behind. Cate Blanchett stars as the aforementioned gone girl in what looks to be another strange and esoteric character study from the director of Bernie and Boyhood.

Opening

Escape Room: Six strangers are lured to a mysterious room and must survive madman’s elaborate game. Wait, wasn’t this already called Saw? Opens Friday, Jan. 4 in wide release.

Now Playing

Ben is Back: On Christmas Eve, a woman’s estranged teenage son returns home and reveals new truths about his drug addiction. Now playing at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas and Angelika Carmel Mountain Cinemas.

Destroyer: Nicole Kidman stars as an alcoholic cop chasing down her past demons in this hardnosed Los Angeles crime film from director Karyn Kusama.

If Beale Street Could Talk: Based on the James Baldwin novel, this Barry Jenkins drama follows two young lovers as they encounter the extreme stresses of racism and injustice in 1970s Harlem. Now playing at the Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas and Angelika Carmel Mountain Cinemas.

Maria by Callas: The first film to tell the life story of legendary Greek-American opera singer completely in her own words. Now playing at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Shoplifters: Hirokazu Kore-eda’s wise drama follows a collective of criminals who live happily off the grid until their temporary harmony is threatened by society’s contradictory rules. Now playing at AMC Fashion Valley Cinemas.

Vice: Adam McKay’s biopic on former Vice President Dick Cheney explores the motivation and means behind a political operative who craved power like no other.