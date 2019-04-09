Steve Bannon shares his hate speech in ‘The Brink’

× Expand The Brink

Whether audiences view notorious white supremacist and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon as a vile proprietor of hate or a conservative demigod, The Brink probably won’t change any minds. The documentary by Alison Klayman is less interested in exploring partisan ideologies than watching its wheezing subject try to endure the pressure and stress that comes with the territory of marathon politics.

This approach also makes for a rather tedious narrative arc, one that begins in the fall of 2017 and stretches through the midterm elections of November 2018. Throughout the course of that year, Bannon travels the globe taking clandestine meetings with far-right politicians laying the groundwork for his new nonprofit that would help triangulate and unite the white supremacy agenda.

Klayman witnesses firsthand his creepy social patterns by spending so much time with Bannon during his guest speaking gigs, meetings and photo-ops. There’s the casual (and not-so-casual) misogyny, striking mood swings and repeated attempts at charisma. And try to imagine a more disturbing line than Bannon’s flirtatious comment “a rose between two thorns” toward women during photo-ops.

The danger of making a documentary on a figure like Bannon, who boasts several times that he single handedly won Donald Trump the presidency, is that the director gives him a larger platform to perfect his hate speech. He’s transparent about his desire to “convert” people with his extremist, anti-immigrant rhetoric.

While Klayman challenges Bannon on these issues throughout, it seems like she’s torn between remaining objective or becoming an active character in her own documentary. But being caught in the middle weakens the film overall, leaving it without a clear vision or purpose.

The Brink (opening Friday, April 12, at the Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas) doesn’t end up illuminating anything new about Bannon’s style or persona. It just traps the viewer in small rooms with a man who has convinced himself he’s larger than life. Hard pass.

Opening

Amazing Grace: This documentary provides never-before-seen footage of Aretha Franklin’s iconic 1972 performance at the New Bethel Baptist Church in Watts, which went on to become the best-selling gospel album of all time. Opens on Friday, April 12, at the Angelika Film Centers Carmel Mountain and Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

Hellboy: Director Neil Marshall (The Descent) offers a new vision of Hellboy, the comic book character who’s caught between the underworld and Earth. Opens in wide release Friday, April 12.

Little: Regina Hall stars in this comedy about a woman who’s transformed into her younger self when life’s many stresses become too overwhelming. Opens in wide release Friday, April 12.

Master Z: Ip Man Legacy: A waiter living in Hong Kong gets drawn into a series of fights because of his history with the legendary Kung Fu master Ip Man. Opens Friday, April 12, at Arclight La Jolla Cinemas.

Missing Link: In this new animated film from Laika Entertainment, Mr. Link (who is half-man, half-beast) tries to track down his ancestors with the help of a scientist. Opens in wide release Friday, April 12.

Ramen Shop: Director Eric Khoo’s latest film follows a young man who tries to discover his past during a culinary journey through Singapore. Opens Friday, April 12, at the Landmark Ken Cinema.

Sorry Angel: An older Parisian writer falls in love with a younger man only to face the obstacles of sickness and rejection along the way toward happiness. Opens Friday, April 12, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

One Time Only

Sister Act: Whoopi Goldberg’s lounge singer witnesses a mob hit and hides out in convent for protection, spicing up the boring day-to-day lives of the nuns. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Taranta on the Road: Two Tunisian immigrants meet during their dangerous journey to Italy, eventually befriending a local rock band that mistakes them for a couple. Screens at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at La Paloma Theatre in Encinitas.

The Mule: Clint Eastwood stars as a workaholic horticulturalist that becomes a drug mule for the Mexican cartel in order to make a living. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Love Jones: A young Black poet (Larenz Tate) starts dating a talented photographer (Nia Long) in Chicago in this ’90s romantic drama. Screens at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Rooftop Cinema Club in the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego.

Trick: On a night out in Manhattan, two gay men experience a series of misadventures as they try to find a place to be alone. Presented by FilmOut. Screens at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at the Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

Selena: Jennifer Lopez became a superstar after taking on the role of the famous Latina pop start that was tragically murdered by her manager. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.