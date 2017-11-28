Stylishly icy mind games rule ‘Thelma’

× Expand Thelma

Raging hormones and passionate mood swings turn young adults into monsters, sometimes quite literally. They see the world in extreme terms, and Norwegian director Joachim Trier finds such volatility fascinating. Instead of sensationalizing this perspective, he chooses to make quietly tense films about teenagers and college students who bottle up their anxiety through repression and guilt, depicting their torturous struggles with surprising tenderness. The camera never judges or scolds, watching as adolescent trials and tribulations foreshadow adulthood.

After grappling with the devastating ripples of suicide in his second film, Oslo, August 31st, Trier shifted focus to good old fashion teenage alienation (among other concerns) in his English-language debut, Louder Than Bombs. With Thelma, he returns home for a moody genre piece that is both more ambitious and less emotionally resonant than his previous work. Stylistically, it evokes the omniscient dread of Philip Kaufman’s Invasion of the Body Snatchers and the incendiary ideological horrors of Brian De Palma’s Carrie.

From Thelma’s opening salvo, Trier gives his six-year-old heroine (Grethe Eltervåg) an otherworldly, menacing quality. During a sharp, cold opening sequence, she and her doctor father Trond (Henrik Rafaelsen) go hunting in the forest only to come across a deer. Instead of pointing his rifle toward the animal, Trond zeroes in on his daughter’s head. With this jarring shift, Trier begins to introduce the menacing tone of a story ripe with Sophie’s Choice-like decisions.

Years later, Thelma (now played by Eili Harboe) leaves the rural tundra to attend college in Oslo, much to the chagrin of her overly concerned parents. Trier tracks the character like a curious observer, unaffected by her inability to make new friends or properly process the growing sense of confusion that comes with being alone for the first time. When Thelma experiences debilitating seizures that could strike on a moment’s notice, Trier’s surgically calm style hardly flinches.

During one such episode Thelma locks eyes with Anja (Kaya Wilkins), a fellow university student with far more life experience and social cachet. The two strike up a quick friendship rooted in mutual attraction and sexual tension. Romantic undertones are rooted inside Thelma’s increasingly fragile headspace, which keeps getting rattled and reconstructed thanks to the narrative ploy of the seizures.

The film slowly divulges more information about Thelma’s traumatic backstory as things with Anja get more heated, juxtaposing their queer attraction with the rigid conservative ideologies of her parents. Stress between competing influences and emotions leaves Thelma vulnerable to the psychogenetic powers she’s been suppressing for years, opening the door for Trier to go full horror, if only for a few choice moments.

In relation to Trier’s previous work, Thelma lacks well-drawn subtext for its characters. Its politics are spelled out in unrewarding fashion, turning the film into an homage of better work rather than standing alone as uniquely frightening or thought provoking. The ways in which Thelma chooses to slowly break free from her family’s puritanical stranglehold offer some opportunity to explore female empowerment outside the norm of classic horror interpretations. One killer scene involving fire and ice delivers on this promise momentarily, but by that time Trier has already spent too much time excavating redundant familial and social conflicts.

Thelma, opening Friday, Dec. 1, at Angelika Film Centers in Carmel Mountain, has all the makings of a nasty revenge classic. But it’s often inert and repetitive, reveling in formalism rather than expressing the emotional power of key moments. Trier’s film lacks the cohesiveness and momentum to make the character’s journey impactful, never solidifying beyond a string of slick ideas. Much like the firing synapses in Thelma’s brain, these bursts of genre reinvention start and stop without a clear path forward. These moments provide a number of intriguing tangents but no clear guidance on how they inform larger themes about sexual identity and freedom of thought.