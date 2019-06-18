Tackling housing inequality in ‘The Last Black Man in San Francisco’

× Expand The Last Black Man in San Francisco

In director Carl Franklin’s underrated gem, Devil in a Blue Dress, Denzel Washington plays Easy Rawlins, a financially strapped WWII veteran who takes a dangerous private investigator job so he can pay the mortgage on his newly purchased home. For a Black man living in 1948 Los Angeles, holding land was not only rare, but an act of defiance against economic and social disenfranchisement. Franklin’s film didn’t treat land ownership as a privilege, but a right worth fighting for no matter the cost.

Thematic correlations between property and dignity are also highly relevant to The Last Black Man in San Francisco, a lovely, if not precious, indie where housing inequality and gentrification have pushed out communities of color into the Bay Area fringes. Directed by newcomer Joe Talbot, the film uses slow motion and stylized zooms to create surreal moments contrasting with an on-the-ground immediacy. Impressive as they are, mixing these tones sometimes distracts from the sublime lead performances.

Invoking the presence of a young Don Cheadle (another Devil connection), Jimmie Fails stars as Jimmie Fails, playing a version of himself who’s obsessed with the Victorian house his family once called home. An elderly white couple now live on the vintage Golden Gate area plot, but Jimmie still stops by almost daily to perform upkeep on the façade much to the owners chagrin.

There’s something spiritual about the trek Jimmie and best friend Montgomery (Jonathan Majors) make from their working class neighborhood to historic downtown San Francisco. Talbot introduces the city through an impressionist montage of diverse faces, all of them serving to represent the deep class divisions in the Silicon Valley age. Later, an incredible telephoto shot shows Jimmie skateboarding down a series of steep inclines from afar, with the street looking like a massive concrete wave about to swallow him whole.

Dystopian elements define the everyday reality of Jimmie’s marginalized neighborhood. The confrontational opening shot reveals a young Black girl coming face-to-face with government workers wearing hazmat suits. She stares them down before skipping on toward her destination. The men continue spraying unknown chemicals into the bay while an angry activist screams the oral history of a community under systematic attack by uncaring institutions.

The Last Black Man in San Francisco values correlations between property and identity. A group of young Black men refuse to move from one specific portion of sidewalk, spouting aggressive smack talk while trying so hard to play the role of gangsters in their corner of the world. These exaggerated mannerisms and aggressive movements are of great interest to Montgomery since he’s a budding playwright.

Jimmie only finds inspiration in the deep hallways and vaulted ceilings of his family home. Due to an estate squabble between warring siblings, he’s able to experience one last prolonged sleepover after the current tenants are forced to move out. Much of Talbot’s script (co-written by Fails) foreshadows the inevitable conflicts that befall Jimmie and Montgomery after they’ve begun squatting. But for a brief moment, they are at home in a place worthy of the name.

Like all flawed versions of nostalgia, Jimmie’s romanticizing of the past leaves him vulnerable to false narratives and crushing disappointment. “You never really own shit,” says his bitter father James Sr. (Rob Morgan), and those words could also apply to their own family history. The Last Black Man in San Francisco ultimately functions as a hopeful reaction to his warning, which Talbot and Fails place within an almost magical realist framework.

Stable living spaces are not just powerful because individuals can own them, but also for the safety they provide people to share experiences and shape collective memory. Jimmie’s house represents this flurry of emotions, at once part of a painful past, turbulent present and unwritten future. It works much like Daniel Herskedal’s haunting rendition of “San Francisco (Be Sure to Wear Flowers in Your Hair),” a cover that captures the peaceful urgency of Talbot’s melancholy ode to community and friendship.

While Devil in a Blue Dress addressed the ghosts of slavery through a strong Black landowner subverting the traditionally white genre of noir for his own gain, The Last Black Man in San Francisco (opening Friday, June 21) personalizes these themes with less guile and far more tenderness.