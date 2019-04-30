Tender ‘Rafiki’ challenges Kenya’s anti-LGBTQ social norms

× Expand Rafiki

Neighborhood social dynamics can be a powerful microcosm for both progressive and regressive national trends in any country. The new Kenyan romance, Rafiki, reflects this correlation with a gay love story challenging traditionalist views on sexuality and identity.

Directed by Wanuri Kahiu, the film takes place in a small community enclave of Nairobi where idle gossip and homophobic slurs dance off people’s tongues without hesitation. They are as common to this urban community as the incessant honking of horns and police sirens.

Kena (Samantha Mugatsia) and Ziki (Sheila Munyiva) know each other by reputation only. Their politician fathers are squaring off in a hotly contested local election that has sowed bitter division. But the moment these two young women lock eyes, they can’t help but feel a mutual gravitational pull.

As the two teenagers try to figure out how to express their feelings, they also simultaneously suppress them. LGBTQ rights are non-existent in their region, and the film’s only openly gay character is publically ridiculed on a daily basis.

Rafiki’s tender depiction of first love emphasizes the intimacy found within a rush of confusing emotions. It’s countered by the community’s sudden and brutal response once Kena and Ziki are outed. Kahiu’s film struggles to juggle these tones, and ultimately turns clunky in the final act.

Hardly flawless, Rafiki (opening Friday, May 10, at Angelika Film Centers Carmel Mountain) is nevertheless a humane portrait of personal vulnerability under attack by the collective. It weaves together critiques of institutionalized religion, conservative family values and mob mentality without sacrificing the nuances of its charming central relationship.

Since African cinema so rarely makes its way to the U.S., let alone San Diego, the local release of Rafiki feels like an important opportunity for audiences to get out of their comfort zone. After all, that is one of the film’s central themes.

Opening

3 Faces: Director Jafar Panahi and actress Behnaz Jafari travel to the Iranian countryside to check up on a young woman who sent them a video suicide confession. Opens Friday, May 3, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Ask Dr. Ruth: Director Ryan White chronicles the life and career of Dr. Ruth Westheimer, a Holocaust survivor who would go on to become a famous sex therapist. Opens Friday, May 3, at Landmark’s Ken Cinema.

El Chicano: Fed up with the brutality and violence caused by cartel gangs, an L.A. police officer decides to become the fabled “El Chicano,” a ghostly vigilante who hunts down criminals. Opens Friday, May 3 in wide release.

Hesburgh: This documentary examines 50 years of U.S. history through the experiences of Theodore Hesburgh, president of the University of Notre Dame. Opens Friday, May 3, at AMC Fashion Valley Cinemas.

Long Shot: In this new romcom, Charlize Theron plays a U.S. Secretary of State who reconnects with a foul-mouthed journalist (Seth Rogen), who she used to babysit as a kid. Opens Friday, May 3 in wide release.

Red Joan: Judi Dench plays Joan Stanley, the British woman who was finally exposed as being a Russian spy for nearly five decades. Opens Friday, May 3, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas and Angelika Film Centers Carmel Mountain.

The Intruder: After purchasing a new home in Napa, a young couple realizes the insane previous owner (Dennis Quaid) still has eyes for the property. Opens Friday, May 3 in wide release.

The White Crow: At the height of the Cold War, famed Russian dancer Rudolph Nureyev decides to defect to the West. Opens Friday, May 3, at Angelika Film Centers Carmel Mountain and Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

Woman at War: A middle-aged environmental activist in Iceland protests the local aluminum industry while also trying to adopt a baby from Ukraine. Opens Friday, May 3, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Rafiki: Two young women fall in love despite the many social and familial challenges that face them in modern Nairobi. Opens Friday, May 10, at Angelika Film Centers Carmel Mountain.

One Time Only

Angels Are Made of Light: Documentary filmmaker James Longley creates a compassionate group portrait of Afghan students still trying to thrive despite the ongoing conflicts in their country. Screens at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at the Museum of Photographic Arts.

Bridesmaids: In the lead up to her best friend’s wedding, a failed baker (Kristin Wiig) goes through a series of crises thanks to the manipulations of a new nemesis. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

The Fly: An ambitious scientist tests anew teleportation device on his own body but accidentally merges his DNA with that of a housefly in the process. Screens at 7 p.m. Friday, May 3, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Charade: A newly widowed woman (Audrey Hepburn) realizes her deceased husband had some secrets that she’ll have to ultimately answer for. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, May 3 through Sunday May, 5 at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

The Lovers: A long-married couple (Tracy Letts and Debra Winger) are each having affairs, but suddenly feel a newfound spark of passion right before they decide to reveal their infidelities. Screens at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park.

Cock of the Air: In this 1930s comedy, a Parisian cabaret performer is sent to Italy, where she comes across a womanizing American pilot and is immediately smitten. Screens at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut: The long-running Comedy Central show gets the big screen treatment in this crass, audacious feature length film. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 6, at Arclight La Jolla Cinemas.

We Are Not Princesses: A riveting portrait of four Syrian women living as refugees in Beirut after fleeing their war torn homeland. Screens at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, at the Museum of Photographic Arts.

Jurassic Park: Steven Spielberg’s big budget extravaganza follows a set of visitors trying to survive the world’s first dinosaur theme park. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.