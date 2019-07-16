‘The Art of Self-Defense’ kicks first, asks questions later

× Expand The Art of Self-Defense

Jesse Eisenberg never met a meek character he couldn’t play. Ever since starring as the confused, sex-crazed teenager opposite Campbell Scott’s smooth lothario in 2002’s Roger Dodger, Eisenberg has become the poster boy for quivering male insecurity.

But somehow his manic lead turn in The Art of Self-Defense puts many of those other sad sacks to shame. Writer/director Riley Stearns’ deadpan satire takes place in an unnamed city that’s seemingly been drained of all originality and happiness. Working as a lowly corporate accountant, Casey (Eisenberg) lives simply and alone with his tender dachshund, the only creature below him on the food chain.

One night while out buying food for said pup, Casey is violently mugged by a gang of motorcyclists who’ve been terrorizing the neighborhood for weeks. Fed up with feeling physically helpless, he begins taking classes at a local karate studio where lead instructor Sensei (Alessandro Nivola) rules with an iron foot.

Casey instantly feels at home amid the flying back kicks and striking chest punches. There’s a strict structure based entirely around fear mongering that Sensei provides his nearly all-male disciples. Anna (Imogen Poots), the one female student, is locked in a classic struggle of proving herself in combat and holding back her talents so as not to rock the patriarchal boat.

Stearns’ film lulls the viewer into submission with a relentless onslaught of lifeless dialogue, not unlike the debilitating chokehold utilized by Anna on an unsuspecting kiddo during one savage demonstration for the children’s class. When brutal violence does break the monotony, the characters aren’t at all shocked.

It’s unclear exactly what The Art of Self-Defense (opening Friday, July 19) is trying to say about the hierarchies of toxic masculinity other than they are bad and cyclical. But the film’s bungled social politics don’t limit the enjoyment of watching Eisenberg reach the apex of his embattled man-child persona.

