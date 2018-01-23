The best film performances snubbed by Oscar

× Expand Salma Hayek in Beatriz at Dinner

Every year, the Academy Awards nominations inspire an impassioned response over which actors and films were ignored in favor of stuffy mediocrity (Darkest Hour) and grotesque caricature (I, Tonya). It’s true that the award’s season cycle is utterly toothless and often snubs the year’s most enduring work. Consider the following list of superb, but unsung performances to be another a frank reminder to all Oscar voters that cinema’s best spans far beyond the limited reaches of their DVD screener pile.

Salma Hayek in Beatriz at Dinner: Miguel Arteta’s talky confrontation of elitist arrogance and warped social priorities works because of Hayek’s sublimely sad central turn. Her kindhearted wellness therapist, forced to endure a night of wealthy entitlement and malice by happenstance, is the purest of souls in a poisonous time. As she listens to the bubble-wrapped conversations of the rich and powerful, her faith in humanity slowly and tragically crumbles. In the end, it’s clear that some people are just too good for this world.

Nahuel Pérez Biscayart in BPM (Beats Per Minute): The embodiment of heartbreak. As one of the key ACT UP members in Robin Campillo’s moving advocacy drama, Biscayart displays relentless energy and charisma in the gripping first half, exposing corporate greed and social hypocrisy with charming wit. In the second act, he becomes a casualty of the slow moving bureaucracy he has spent his young life fighting against. Biscayart avoids the pitfalls of cheap sentimentality with honesty and tenacity. Despite the tragic implications of his performance, his dignity and strength remain constant.

Tiffany Haddish in Girls Trip: The year’s most insanely fun and propulsive performance belongs to Haddish, whose foul-mouthed truth-teller dominates all comers in Malcom D. Lee’s blissful studio comedy. Constantly challenging notions of taste and acceptable behavior, her character (Dina) refuses to recognize society’s familiar limitations. Traditional characters played Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Regina Hall seem equally awestruck by Haddish’s singular presence. The heat emanating from her every phrasing and facial expression could power the sun.

Kris Avedisian in Donald Cried: An off-putting mishmash of awkwardness, anger and affection, Avedisian’s titular sad sack hangs over this deadpan comedy like a wet blanket. And the pressure is almost too much to bear. Watching Donald try to reintegrate himself back into the life of ex-bestie Peter (Jesse Wakerman) is one of modern cinema’s great emotional nose-dives. Pain this raw could only manifest in the kind of faltering male ego that has feasted on delusion for decades.

Charo Santos-Concio in The Woman Who Left: Rage, empathy, heartache, joy: This performance has it all. Director Lav Diaz convinced one of Filipino cinema’s titanic figures to return to the big screen for this brilliant, nearly four-hour character study about a scorned woman, released from prison after serving 30 years, who traverses the countryside looking for her missing son. On the way, she plots revenge against the corrupt politician who framed her. Diaz’s famed long takes help establish deeper emotional stakes, with the camera pinned to Renata’s facial expressions as they change slowly over time.

Harris Dickinson in Beach Rats: In Eliza Hittman’s sun drenched millennial mambo, Dickinson’s lead performance illuminates the difficult psychological cross-section where isolation and yearning intersect. Caught between a troubled home life and repressed sexual identity, his Frankie retreats into macho social dynamics, drug abuse and destructive friendships. Often filmed without a shirt, Dickinson’s youthful build is just another acceptable societal uniform that provides convenient cover for the doubt and insecurity festering inside.

Ahn Seo-hyun in Okja: There’s no stopping the wonderful tween at the heart of Bong Joon-ho’s wild satire about a future dominated by greed and environmental destruction. When corporate thugs steal her genetically mutated pet pig for a worldwide publicity stunt, Ahn’s propulsive Mija refuses to accept the pain of separation. The cinematic momentum she alone creates helps solidify Bong’s vibrant activist vision, leaving stars such as Tilda Swinton, Paul Dano and Jake Gyllenhaal twisting in the wind.

Robert Pattinson in Good Time: Long gone are the days of Twilight; anyone who keeps up with film business knows that Pattinson has become one of the best young actors around (see also James Gray’s The Lost City of Z). Here, he plays a scuzzball thief posing as a righteous brother, tethering every scene of Josh and Benny Safdie’s grungy NYC art film to a queasy sense of self-preservation. That face, once co-opted by the studios for maximum teen heartthrob status, is now sullen, bearded and shifty.

Millicent Simmonds in Wonderstruck: Todd Haynes’ decade spanning children’s saga follows along as hearing-impaired sprouts scour museums and book stores looking for answers about their mysterious families. As the defiant Rose, the film’s heart and soul, Simmonds (a deaf actress making her debut) comes to personify the film’s core themes with the expressive tenacity and fortitude of a silent movie star.

Opening

Cuando Los Hijos Regresan: Iconic actress Carmen Maura (Volver, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown) leads an all-star cast in this comedy about a parent whose adult kids decide to move back in. Opens Friday, Jan. 26, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Freak Show: Alex Lawther plays a fabulous, glitter-bedecked, gender-bending teenager who is forced to live with his straight-laced father (Larry Pine) while also attending an ultra-conservative high school. Opens Friday, Jan. 26, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Hostiles: Christian Bale stars as a brutal Army captain based in New Mexico tasked with escorting a Cheyenne chief back to his native Montana in Scott Cooper’s classical Western.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure: It will only be a matter of time before this franchise runs out of mazes to run, right?

One Time Only

There’s Something About Mary: Ben Stiller and Cameron Diaz lead the classic Farrelly brothers comedy in which a man gets a chance to date his dream girl from high school. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Zombiology: Enjoy Yourself Tonight: When a monster from an animated television show starts a zombie outbreak, two eccentric individuals must save the day. Part of a double feature that begins at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Turbo Kid: Set in a post apocalyptic year of 1997, this nostalgic tribute to ‘80s action films follows an orphaned teenager who goes on an adventure to save his female-robot companion from the hands of an evil warlord. Part of a double feature that begins at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Blazing Saddles: Mel Brooks lights some dynamite under the western genre, destroying genre conventions with subversive jokes and gags. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26 and Saturday, Jan. 27, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

The Maltese Falcon: In this noir classic, detective Sam Spade (Humphrey Bogart) gets more than he bargained for when he takes a case brought to him by a secretive woman (Mary Astor). Screens at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Brick: After receiving a frantic phone call from his ex-girlfriend, teenage loner Brendan Frye (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) learns that her dead body has been found and vows to solve her murder himself. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Coming to America: Eddie Murphy plays a pampered African prince whose visit to Queens immeasurably changes his life in this 1988 comedy. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.