The blood relatives of ‘Hereditary’

× Expand Hereditary

Looking to consume a year’s worth of dread all in one sitting? Hereditary will gladly oblige. The debut film from writer/director Ari Aster is an intoxicating and draining exercise in omnipresent possession. Whether they know it or not, most of the lead characters are perpetually stalked by oppressive forces that also seem to control the film’s aesthetics, most notably its grating score and slow burn cinematography. This makes Hereditary one of the few recent horror films to purposefully equate terror with acts of artistic creation.

Having grown up in a family ravaged by insanity and suicide, Annie Graham (Toni Collette) knows the specter of grief all too well. The prim and proper obituary for her recently deceased mother, presented in white text over the film’s pitch-black opening frame, does a good job of masking these past traumas.

The funeral itself is similarly polite and impersonal, with her caring husband Steve (Gabriel Byrne), emo teenage son Peter (Alex Wolff) and eccentric tween daughter Charlie (Milly Shapiro) are each physically present but emotionally detached. Annie’s forced eulogy hints at the family’s extreme estrangement from their matriarch; her words come alive only after noticing the gaggle of odd strangers who’ve come to pay their respects.

From here things get weird fast. Aster notes the most inauspicious peculiarities in character and plot rather obviously, calling attention to enigmatic family heirlooms, private rituals, nervous tics and disturbing behavior. An artist by trade, Annie designs elaborate miniatures of life experiences, some from long ago and others more recent. It is in these scenes-within-scenes that the most telling family history gets communicated.

Despite achieving a singularly foreboding tone, Hereditary tends to overly foreshadow with reckless abandon. Every major plot point is informed by some small detail carefully planted in previous scenes. Such an approach gives each character a one-dimensional feel and illogical perspective, as if each person decided to walk over a spiritual minefield while also disregarding obvious warning signs along the way.

This is most egregiously apparent in the case of Steve, who sits idly by as perplexing incidents and tragedies mount up. One could surmise that his inaction mirrors the audience’s gaze, but Aster gives him even less of an impactful role in the narrative: that of clueless bystander. Another rationale is that Steve isn’t a blood relative to Annie’s side of the family, an important factor in the film’s treatment of generational terror. But that’s simply too easy an explanation considering Byrne’s many talents are so promptly laid to waste.

Conversely, Collette, Wolff and Shapiro are equally mesmerizing as pieces of an unseen devil’s triangle. Their turmoil is organic, endowed by years of repression and miscommunication that have turned their entire lineage rotten. The physicality of Wolff’s performance is especially impressive; one truly disturbing scene inside his classroom magnifies the brutal contortion of a human body when faced with an angry spirit. As a standalone sequence, it best embodies the pummeling, simmering rage at the heart of Hereditary’s evil soul.

During its best and most confrontational moments, Aster’s oft-impressive freshman effort destroys any safe space for denial to flourish, challenging the Graham family to see their heritage as the rotten family tree it always has been. Annie’s attempts to reconcile her family’s demons through art—works that essentially become tombs within tombs—exemplifies the most punishing act of futility.

Hereditary (opening wide on Friday, June 8) made audiences squirm in their seats during its premiere at January’s Sundance Film Festival. In multiple scenes—including the batshit crazy finale that utilizes eerily disturbing and quiet cinematic reveals—the film lives up to this reputation. Yet those calling it the second coming of horror seem to be all too forgiving of the blatant narrative telegraphing and simplistic characterizations of those living outside the nightmare.