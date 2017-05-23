The coastal revelry of fools in ‘Slack Bay’

× Expand Slack Bay

The Nord region of France is flushed up against the English Channel and pockmarked with rivers and bogs. Remote and majestic, this rustic area feels like the anti-Paris. Communities are spread out, seemingly defined by codes of tradition and family more so than the laws of society. People have their own sense of justice and sacrifice, which often stands in contrast to the cosmopolitan views of those outsiders who visit the rocky coastlines. Bruno Dumont’s bewildering films call this place home.

Dumont has embraced a punishing view of humanity for much of his career. Defined by oppressive realism and moral abstraction, films like Humanité and Hors Satan are particularly jarring examples of the director’s bleak worldview. But 2014’s Li’l Quinquin, a sprawling and hilarious four-part mini-series made for French television, managed to brighten Dumont’s mood without diminishing the mystery and rogue power of his best works.

Dumont’s latest oddity, Slack Bay, continues this darkly comic trend. Set during the summer of 1910, the film takes place in and around the titular body of water where multiple tourists have disappeared without a trace. Inspector Machin (Didier Després) and his partner Malfoy (Cyril Rigaux) peruse the sand dunes looking for answers but find nary a clue. Their only lead involves a family of boatmen named the Bruforts, whose oldest son Ma Loute (Brandon Lavielle) resents his blue-collar upbringing.

Providing a social counterpoint to Ma Loute are the wealthy Van Peteghems, a cadre of elitists vacationing at their hillside, Egyptian-style villa. André (Fabrice Luchini) and his wife Isabelle (Valeria Bruni Tedeschi) are wrapped in a bubble of delusion—they describe one ragamuffin fisherman as “an incarnation of absolute beauty.” Even more grotesque is André’s peacock socialite of a sister, Aude (Juliette Binoche), who communicates purely through screams and pouts. No wonder her teenage child Billie (Raph) continuously changes gender in order to escape this cavalcade of absurdity.

The sun never sets in Slack Bay, which might account for the consistent madness on display. Stunning wide-angle compositions of the rocky seaside and endless sky dwarf human figures moving through the frame. Dumont contrasts images of sprawling nature with brutish close-ups of Machin’s bloated body and Ma Loute’s grimacing face. Heightened audio effects call attention to exaggerated sounds of warped bodies trying to make it through the day.

By juxtaposing extreme natural beauty with grotesque human figures, Dumont achieves a strange harmony of colliding tones. At one point, André describes the current state of things as “a farce that goes,” vigorously quoting Victor Hugo. Slack Bay produces a similar momentum, relying less on traditional narrative than an endless daisy chain of wonderful outbursts.

With such audacity come the inevitable pitfalls. Certain gags grow more tiresome as religious symbolism and dogma become guiding forces. Yet Dumont unapologetically stays the course, skewering social institutions through relentless repetition and deadpan brazenness. He makes each memorable character part of this overall mosaic to reveal how physical spaces (specifically waterways) force people from different classes to interact (the beach scene where Ma Loute and Billy introduce each other to their parents is a devilish example).

Slack Bay’s batshit, levitation-heavy ending produces a faux-sense of culmination that easily splinters the plot across family lines. But its thematic sting remains potent. Dumont’s cinematic revelry and revolt is a carnival-like deep dive into “the nature of things,” to paraphrase Aude. Trying to reconcile the seemingly incongruous parts feels like an exercise in futility—every frame is fueled by contradiction. Appropriately, Dumont’s patriarchal buffoon André is able to make sense of it all best: “We know what to do, but we do not do.” This is life itself, presented as a fool’s errand.