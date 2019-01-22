The heartbreak never ends in ‘Cold War’

× Expand Cold War

Pawel Pawlikowski’s two most recent films feature lead characters stricken with doubt, in both themselves and the oppressive governmental ideologies that control their lives. Ida situated those uncertainties in the struggles of a young nun caught between her allegiance to religious faith and a desire to pursue emotional freedom.

Cold War also looks at the push/pull between institutional responsibilities and personal want. Both films are shot in academy ratio (essentially a square frame) in striking black and white by cinematographer Lukasz Zal, which creates an eerily similar sense of spatial claustrophobia.

With the traumas of WWII still lingering, Cold War opens in 1949 as pianist Wiktor (Tomasz Kot) travels the Polish countryside with colleagues recording and documenting rural folksongs. Their intensions are not only curatorial; hopes are that the team can recruit enough raw talent to form a performance troupe that would tour the country promoting regional music and dance.

Zula (Joanna Kulig) stands out from the pool of impoverished performers for her raw talent and stage presence. Wiktor is immediately smitten despite warnings from those who suspect the younger woman may be trouble. But he refuses to heed this sage advice, and the two quickly become lovers.

After some time passes, they eventually make plans to illegally cross into West Berlin while their group performs on the communist side of Germany. Leaving would mean Zula giving up a flourishing career and personal identity that has now become defined by communist propaganda. It seems love is no match for ambition.

The romantic in me wants to see Cold War as a tragedy. By breathlessly charting an ill-fated, decades-spanning 20th century love affair, the film inspires a certain level of operatic sadness in the viewer. Every time it seems like Zula and Wiktor might experience true happiness, fate (and the state) disrupts their lives together.

But the cynic in me won’t quit questioning this particular reading of the film. To blame their melodramatic situation purely on the humorless and forbidding mechanisms of communism dismisses the self-destructive tendencies exhibited by both characters.

Separation enables a kind of romantic mythmaking to occur between the long lost lovers. Once reunited, the relationship settles into a more typical cycle of mundane arguments, petty jealousies and miscommunications. Fittingly, Cold War portrays some difficult truths about the dangers of getting swept up by the throngs of passion.

Running parallel to the personal is a larger sense that history is an unstoppable force rushing forward. No matter what’s going on with Zula and Wiktor, the Soviet Union as a collective idea thrives through the focused and calculating character of Kaczmarek (Borys Szyc). It’s unclear whether the bureaucrat’s brazen opportunism is driven by ideology or greed, but he comes to represent the kind of middle management cockroach that will always survive because they don’t care enough about people to compromise themselves.

As Cold War careens toward its staggeringly bleak ending, Pawlikowski—who, as this issue went to press, was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Director—makes Zula and Wiktor’s world smaller and smaller. Twentieth century events like the space race and nuclear escalation are never mentioned or referenced. The two characters are so concerned with the disruptions and outbursts related to their personal melodrama that everything else blurs into the background.

Time doesn’t matter when you’re this madly in love. But what’s lost is a sense of individual identity. Zula utters a fateful line of dialogue to Wiktor when they are contemplating their new life in the West: “Who will I be?” she asks. Her question is a valid one he can only answer through flimsy promises of togetherness. They will be one, but it is just suffocation disguised as poetry.

Pawlikowski populates Cold War (which opens Friday, Jan. 25, at Landmark’s Hillcrest Cinemas) with a number of elliptical jumps that suggest chances for change. No such evolution ever occurs. Zula and Wiktor are caught in a spinning whirlpool of their own design, and drowning together feels like the only suitable endgame.